Free throw with no time left knocks off Holy Cross in semifinals of All “A” Classic girls state tournament















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

A free throw with no time left on the clock ended a frustrating fourth quarter for the Holy Cross girls basketball team in the semifinals of the Kentucky All “A” Classic on Saturday at Eastern Kentucky University.

Owen County sophomore Haley Logan made the foul shot to give her team a 37-36 win over the Indians, who took a five-point lead with 2:42 remaining and scored just one point on their final four offensive possessions.

Holy Cross (15-9) now has a 1-5 record in All “A” Classic girls state semifinal games with the only victory coming in 2015 when the Indians won the small school state championship.

Holy Cross sophomore forward Julia Hunt scored a game-high 17 points and collected 12 rebounds in Saturday’s loss. She was 6-of-11 from the field, but the rest of the Indians were 6-of-26. The team made just one of 11 3-point attempts.

Sarah Bottom made the lone 3-pointer during a 9-2 run in the third quarter that gave the Indians a 27-20 lead. During its game-winning rally in the fourth quarter, Owen County hit three treys with the last one tying the score, 36-36, with 1:36 remaining.

In the frantic final seconds, Holy Cross senior Hanna Robinson took a shot that kicked off the rim. Logan was fouled after recovering the loose ball and hit the first free throw to put Owen County (17-6) in the championship game against Owensboro Catholic (18-6) at noon on Sunday.

After shooting 22 percent (7 of 31) from the field in the first three quarters, Owen County was 6-of-15 in the fourth quarter.

The Rebels’ leading scorer was Gracie Ferguson, who had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Logan scored six of her eight points in the final period.

Hunt and sophomore guard Miyah Wimzie were the Holy Cross players named to the state all-tournament team. Hunt had three-game totals of 53 points, 37 rebounds and 19 blocked shots while shooting 58.8 percent (20 of 34) from the field and 70.5 percent (12 of 17) from the line.