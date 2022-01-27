Frank Bonfilio ready to close the door on Old Towne Cafe after 35 years (still time for one last burger)















By Andy Furman

Special to NKyTribune

It’s over.

The Old Towne Cafe will close its doors February 16th.

“After 35 years,” said owner/operator Frank Bonfilio, “it was time.”

Now it’s time for Bonfilio – and his family – to enjoy some time off.

The 67-year-old native of Buffalo serves as head chef, cook and bottle-washer for the little diner on 9 W. Pike Street in Covington. It has been a 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. grind, six-days-a-week for Bonfilio – and his wife and daughter. Prepping food, cooking, and working as a chef was Bonfilio’s love – and what eventually brought him to Northern Kentucky.

“I worked as a chef for the Holiday Inn in Buffalo,” he said. “Soon after, Stouffer’s hired me in 1978 and moved me to Cincinnati.”

He started a catering business — The Village Pantry in Mt. Lookout.

“But my life’s dream was to always have a little diner and serve the community,” he said.

That dream became a reality in August of 1987 – the opening of the Old Towne Café – at the same location as today.

“I had no problem at all with the opening,” he said, “I had all the confidence in the world we’d make a go of it.”

He certainly did.

“We had ‘em all in here every morning,” he said.

The names were rolling off Bonfilio’s tongue like it was yesterday.

“Clyde Middleton, a former County Judge-Executive; former Kenton County Commissioner Dick Combs; Dick Murgatroyd, a former state representative and Kenton County Judge-Executive; and former Covington Mayor Denny Bowman were just a few who were here daily for breakfast,” he said. “There were more political deals here at our tables than you’ll ever know.”

In fact, Governor Andy Beshear made a stop during his campaign.

If there’s one thing people will remember on the Old Towne Café menu, it’s their burgers.

“I’m proud to say our burgers have always been well known,” said Bonfilio, who still remains a loyal Buffalo Bills fan and a member of the Northern Kentucky Bills Backers. “We make those burgers ourselves every morning.”

Bonfilio said the new owners have promised to remain a breakfast/lunch diner – but there was no word whether they’ll keep the Old Towne Café name.

The entire Bonfilio family worked at Old Towne Café at one time or another – today it’s Frank his wife and daughter.

“We did our catering 24/7 and worked the restaurant six days,” he said. “It was tough – and we stopped our catering business about three years ago.”

The Old Towne Café – as we know it – will close its doors, Wednesday, February 16.

“I don’t know what I’ll do with the free time,” says Bonfilio, “but I already have some of my friends in the food business asking me for my time, and doing some prep work.

“I’m just hoping I could work on my golf game.”