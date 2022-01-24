Former coach Rudy Tassini, a member of the NKY Sports Hall of Fame, died of COVID at age 80

High school coach and teacher Rudy Tassini, who headed the football programs at Covington Catholic and Lloyd, has died of COVID at the age of 80. He had been hospitalized since December.
Tassini, a Pennsylvania native who was a lineman for the UC Bearcats, became the third head coach at CovCath in 1969, the third season in the program’s history.
He left CovCath after the 1972 season to become a defensive coach at Lloyd. He had a 15-25 record in four years at CovCath.
A decade later Tassini returned to CovCath as a Physical Education teacher and was an assistant coach for five years.
He went back to Lloyd in 1987 as head football coach and stayed until his retirement after the 1999 season. At Lloyd, he was 81-66 in 13 seasons.
In 1995, Lloyd finished 12-1 after losing to Breathitt County, 33-13, in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state playoffs. Breathitt went on to win the state title and finish with a 15-0 record.
Tassini had a career record of 96-91 in 17 seasons as a head coach. He was a member of the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.