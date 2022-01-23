Enson Harbor opens in former Joe’s Crab Shak in Bellevue — a robot is there to serve you great food















A robot is here to serve you at Enson Harbor restaurant — and the food is spectacular.

The City of Bellevue celebrated the Enson Harbor restaurant with a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday as Mayor Charlie Cleves used his pair of big scissors to cut the ribbon in a symbolic welcome of Enson Harbor to the Bellevue business community.

Enson Harbor is located in the former Joe’s Crab Shack space at 25 Fairfield Avenue on the Ohio River.

Enson will feature an eclectic twist on Cajun and Creole-inspired cuisine with seafood, fine meats and vegetables. They will serve southern boils, fish, sandwiches, salads and soups.

Enson Harbor is affiliated with the Enson Group, a wholesale food distribution company in Cincinnati. The Enson Group is a leader in the Midwest in the Asian wholesale food industry providing services, food and equipment for restaurants and grocery markets.

Markets and restaurants serviced by Enson are in Cincinnati, Chicago, Atlanta, St. Louis, and Philadelphia. Enson Harbor is owned by Xinsen Zheng and Tak (Danny) Fok who both have over 30-years experience in the restaurant business. Enson Group also has a partnership with Seafood franchise restaurants chain – Crafty Crab, and they have 80 locations nationwide.

Fok was one of the first in the Enson firm to recognize that “shack” style seafood restaurants were going to be a popular fine dining experience for customers, and that’s how Enson Harbor came to be.

Michaele Kadivnik is the general manager for Enson Harbor.

“The City is excited to see a new restaurant opening in Bellevue,” said Mayor Cleves. “It will be another fun option for dining in our great city.”

Enson Harbor is now open to the public.

“Bellevue is the biggest and best one-square mile city around,” said Bellevue City Administrator Frank Warnock. “With immediate access to major highways and the Ohio River, we’re becoming somewhat of a hub for dining and shopping, and Enson Harbor will contribute to what the city have to offer.”

“You’ve got to go and check out those robots who will be servers,” said Warnock. “They are pretty cool to see scooting along the restaurant floor.”

Landry’s Seafood House formerly operated Joe’s Crab Shack at the Enson Harbor location. On March 27, 2020, Landry’s notified the City of Bellevue that Joe’s was closing due to the impact of COVID-19. At the time, Landry’s requested suspension of the lease payments owed to the City. Landry’s owned the building; the City owns the land.

City of Bellevue