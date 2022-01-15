Dr. Robert Pettit to lead Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine’s new location in Fort Thomas















Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine announced that Dr. Robert Pettit – a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon who specializes in sports-related injuries – will lead Beacon’s Fort Thomas location, which is scheduled to open in late February.

Pettit is a Cincinnati native who played on St. X High School’s 2005 state championship football team and who served as an assistant team physician for The Boston Celtics.

Pettit trained with leaders in the fields of ACL reconstruction, cartilage restoration, meniscal allograft transplantation, knee osteotomies, mako robotic knee arthroplasty, arthroscopic shoulder surgery, and shoulder arthroplasty. He has a special interest in knee and shoulder preservation utilizing techniques to prolong joint health and delay or avoid joint replacement in young active patients. For those patients that could benefit from joint replacement, he is certified in Mako robotic-assisted knee and partial knee replacements.He completed his undergraduate degree in Biology at The Ohio State University, medical degree at the University of Cincinnati, and Orthopaedic residency at The OSU Wexner Medical Center. He completed his fellowship training in Sports Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery at the prestigious Beth Israel New England Baptist Hospital, which is affiliated with Harvard and Tufts academic programs.Pettit’s physical activity and especially sports meant everything to him. He played baseball, basketball, football and soccer. At 12 years old, he was diagnosed with a rare disorder of the subchondral (the bone underneath cartilage) in both knees called Juvenile Osteochondritis Dissecans (JOCD). It is a condition that can lead to cartilage damage and early arthritis. He says he decided then that he wanted to become a surgeon.

“It was my first introduction to orthopaedic surgery,” said Pettit. “After several surgeries and phenomenal care, I was cleared to play football for Saint X.” He even was part of the school’s first state championship team.

Pettit spends his free time with his wife, Alison, a healthcare worker herself, and their growing family.



The new Fort Thomas location – Beacon’s 25th office in the Greater Cincinnati area – is being developed at 775 Alexandria Pike by Northern Kentucky based-Ashley Development Group just off of the entrance to the Highland County Club. Beacon also has Northern Kentucky locations at 600 Rodeo Drive in Erlanger and 2900 Chancellor Drive (Building 40) in Crestview Hills.