Department of Agriculture seeking nominations for 2022 Kentucky Leopold Conservation Award















The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is inviting Kentuckians to nominate a farmer or forester for the 2022 Kentucky Leopold Conservation Award.

“This is an opportunity for Kentuckians to nominate a hard-working farmer for the recognition he or she deserves in conservation and being a good steward of the land,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “Every year, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture is honored to work with the Sand County Foundation to present the Leopold Conservation Award to a Kentucky farm family who goes above and beyond in the care and management of natural resources. The nominees support our proud tradition of conserving important resources while keeping farmland productive and sustainable. Nominate someone today who embodies the definition of what this award stands for.”

Sand County Foundation, the nation’s leading voice for conservation of private land, presents the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 21 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation. In Kentucky, the $10,000 award is presented with the Kentucky Agricultural Council and the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts.

Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water, and wildlife habitat management on private working land. In his influential 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac,” Leopold called for an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.

Nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves. The application can be found at sandcountyfoundation.org.

The application deadline date is April 1. The committee prefers application materials to be sent electronically to colemansteve51@gmail.com.

Materials may be also be mailed with a postmark of April 1. Mail applications to:

Leopold Conservation Award

c/o Kentucky Association of Conservation District

P.O. Box 4027

Frankfort, KY 40604-4027

The first Kentucky Leopold Conservation Award was presented to Sherwood Acres Farm of LaGrange in 2013. The 2021 recipient of the award was F.L. Sipes Farms of Ekron.

For more information on the award, visit leopoldconservationaward.org.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture