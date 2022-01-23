Dayton’s Manhattan Boulevard closed to through traffic Monday for road construction near marina















Dayton’s Manhattan Boulevard will be closed to through traffic, starting Monday because of road construction on the street near the Manhattan Harbour Yacht Club and Marina.

The construction work will start on Monday east of the Manhattan on the River apartment complex, so residents of those apartments and other homes on Manhattan Boulevard will still be able to access their residences from the Manhattan Boulevard entrance at O’Fallon Avenue.

Limited access will be available to the marina via Mary Engles Highway/Dodd Drive during construction. Signs will be posted this week warning motorists of this traffic obstruction.

The initial construction work on the street will be the removal and replacement of sewer and water lines that transverse it. After that work is finished, fill will be trucked to the site to build the foundation of the new roadway that will raise it above the 100-year flood zone.

This work will take place from just east of the Manhattan on the River apartments to Mary Ingles Highway and is expected to continue through the spring. Construction work improving the intersection of O’Fallon Avenue, Manhattan Boulevard, and Fifth Avenue also is expected to start this spring.

After this new section of Manhattan Boulevard is complete, the Berry Street Connector, which will connect Berry Street to Manhattan Boulevard, is scheduled to begin construction.

City of Dayton