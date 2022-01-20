CVG holds lowest airfares in the region four years in a row; airport serving 70% of pre-pandemic passenger volumes















The U.S. Department of Transportation released its average airfare ranking report for the third quarter of 2021, and the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) once again has the lowest airfares in the region. CVG has held this title for four consecutive years since the second quarter of 2017.

Among the top 100 U.S. domestic airports, CVG ranks #78 with an average fare of $286; down 15% compared to 2019 and nine percent below the national average of $314.

To learn more on how the rankings are determined, you can visit CVG’s On the Horizon blog.

Regional comparisons:

• CVG ranked #78 – average fare $286

• Louisville (SDF) ranked #67 – average fare $303

• Indianapolis (IND) ranked #62 – average fare $307

• Columbus (CMH) ranked #48 – average fare $323

CVG ended 2021 at 70% of pre-pandemic passenger levels, serving an estimated 6.4 million travelers.

The mix of low airfares and more travel options at CVG will continue to fuel the return of air travel as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and most recent surge of the Omicron variant.

