COVID cases continue to rise — 11,096 reported Friday; positivity is 24.45%; wear masks and get vaccinated

COVID numbers continue to climb to disturbing levels, as 11,096 new cases were reported Friday and the positivity rate rose to 24.45%.

These are new record highs in the state.

Of the new cases, 1,878 were in those 18 and younger.

There were 39 new deaths.

Ov 1,856 Kentuckians in the hospital, 423 are in the ICU and 223 are on ventilators. Hospital capacity statewide: 9,516 inpatient beds are occupied and 3,845 are available, of those just 139 are ICU beds.

Reporting Friday were Kenton with 460 new cases, Campbell with 339 new cases and Boone with 324.

Kenton County has reported the third-most deaths in total, behind Jefferson and Fayette, with 30,882 through the pandemic. Boone has 26,473 deaths and Campbell has had 16,464 deaths.

All three NKY counties remain in the Red Zone.