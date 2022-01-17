Community Action Agencies accepting applications for LIHEAP and LIHWAP programs through June 1















Community Action Agencies across Kentucky are accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Crisis Component and the new Low Income Home Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). Applications will be accepted first come, first serve during designated enrollment periods or until funds have been expended.

LIHEAP and LIHWAP can assist households, up to and including 150 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, who meet the program eligibility requirements. Benefits are paid directly to the household’s vendor. Individuals should apply through their local Community Action Agency office. To locate your local office, please call 800-456-3452.

The LIHEAP Crisis component is available through March 31, 2022, to assist households who demonstrate a home energy crisis situation. Crisis benefits will cover the minimum needed to alleviate the crisis not to exceed $600. Households can reapply each time they experience a crisis situation until they reached their maximum benefit.

LIHWAP, an emergency assistance program authorized by ARPA, which provides water and wastewater assistance through various components through September 30, 2023, or until funding is exhausted. Applications for the Subsidy and Crisis Components will be accepted through June 1, 2022.

LIHWAP Subsidy: Households can receive a one-time water service benefit ranging from $50 to $400 depending on income level, housing category, and water service benefit type.

LIHWAP Crisis: Households experiencing a water and/or wastewater crisis can receive assistance for the minimum to alleviate the crisis not to exceed $800. Households can reapply each time they experience a crisis until they have reached their maximum benefits.

Eligible households can apply for one or both components and participation in prior LIHEAP programs will not affect a household’s eligibility. Households must meet eligibility requirements, including income guidelines.

For everyone’s safety, Community Action Agencies may provide special accommodations, adjust locations and times, and may ask that applicants follow safety protocols. Because these may change and vary between counties, applicants are encouraged to contact their local Community Action office for more information.

Community Action Kentucky administers LIHEAP and LIHWAP in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services who receive the funding as a pass-through block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. More information about LIWHAP and LIHEAP, including contact information for all local Community Action agencies and fact sheets can be found at the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.

From Kentucky Community Action Partnerships