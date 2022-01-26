Clerk Gabrielle Summe reports final filings for local races in Kenton; no Cov, Erlanger council primaries















Staff report

The field of candidates in the May 17 primary elections for most local races in Kenton County is set.

Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe released the final listing of this year’s primary election candidates Tuesday after the filing deadline. She noted that her list only showed candidates that filed with her office and are subject to a primary contest to elect party nominees for November’s general election.

She said there were not enough candidates for some local offices in Covington and Erlanger to have primary elections. For a primary election for a local race to occur in those cities, said Summe, the race had to have twice the number of candidates plus one for the available positions.

For example, Covington has four commissioner positions. There would have to be nine candidates running to conduct a primary. Erlanger has nine council members, so it would have needed 19 candidates running to have a primary race.

Summe’s list did not include any city or school board candidate who does not have a primary but has already filed. They have until June 7 to file to run.

The ballot draw for each primary will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Voter Registration office at 1840 Simon Kenton Way in Covington.

Summe said her website will feature the ballot draw for all state and judicial races in Kenton County on Jan. 31. Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams will conduct that draw.

Here is the list of Kenton County candidates in the May primary elections and three non-partisan races in Covington and Erlanger that Summe released:



County Attorney (Vote for 1): Stacy Tapke, Republican.

County Clerk (Vote for 1): Danny L. Whitacre, Republican. Gabrielle Summe, Republican.

County Commissioner, 1st District (Vote for 1): Beth A. Sewell, Republican.

County Commissioner, 2nd District (Vote for 1): Anthony Schmiade, Republican. Jon E. Draud, Republican.

County Commissioner, 3rd District (Vote for 1): Joseph E. Nienaber, Republican.



Constable, 1st Magisterial District (Vote for 1): Thomas Dennis, Republican. Don Catchen I, Democrat.

Constable, 2nd Magisterial District (Vote for 1): Jimmy McQueen, Republican. Thomas Turner, Republican. Paul Woodard, Republican.

Constable, 3rd Magisterial District (Vote for 1): Michael Moffitt, Republican.

Coroner (Vote for 1): Amber Constantino, Republican. Jessica Cooper, Republican.

Jailer (Vote for 1): Marc L. Fields, Republican. George Exterkamp, Democrat. Steven Larson, Republican.

County Judge-Executive (Vote for 1): Kris Knochelmann, Republican.



Magistrate, 1st Magisterial District (Vote for 1): Stephen L.J. Hoffman.

Magistrate, 2nd Magisterial District (Vote for 1): Mary Lou Blount, Republican.

Magistrate, 3rd Magisterial District (Vote for 1): Katherine W. Shumate, Republican.

Property Valuation Administrator (Vote for 1): Michael Constantino, Republican. Darlene M. Plummer, Republican.

Sheriff (Vote for 1): Charles L. Korzenborn, Republican.

Non-partisan races

City Commissioners for Covington (Vote for 4 — no primary): Ronald L. Washington, Nolan Nicaise, Shannon C. Smith, Hannah Maria Edelen, Michelle Williams and Tim Downing.

Mayor of Erlanger (Vote for 1): Jessica Fette.

City Council of Erlanger (Vote for 9 — no primary): Don Skidmore, Stephen L. Knipper, Renee M. Wilson, Thomas Cahill, Rebecca Reckers, Frank A. Wichmann, Jennifer Jasper-Lucas, Renee Skidmore, Ryan Nicole Elmore, Victoria Kyle, Diana Niceley, Tyson Hermes and Stephen F. Klare.