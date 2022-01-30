Care Net Pregnancy Services of NKY relocates to permanent third location in Williamstown















By Tessa Redmond

Kentucky Today

Care Net Pregnancy Services of Northern Kentucky relocated to a permanent third location this week after operating out of the Crittenden Baptist Association (CBA) building for nearly two decades.

“We are so appreciative of the Crittenden Baptist Association of Churches for allowing Care Net to utilize gifted space to promote the sanctity of human life,” said Lyndi Zembrodt, executive director of Care Net.

The larger facility will allow Care Net to offer same-day ultrasounds in Williamstown, adding medical services to the pregnancy testing, educational programs and mentoring that have been available to clients since the location opened at the CBA building in 2005.

“The addition of ultrasound for pregnancy confirmation to Grant County and surrounding communities is our greatest tool for promoting the sanctity of human life,” said Zembrodt.

More than 200 women chose life after seeing their babies on ultrasounds at Care Net locations in 2021.

“Early detection of pregnancy enables women to access medical care, resulting in a healthier mom and baby,” added Joy Tarleton, director of development for Care Net.

Richard Kendall, the CBA’s mission strategist, opened the ribbon-cutting ceremony with prayer this week.

“Care Net is an important voice for the unborn. It’s a good ministry,” Kendall said.

Kendall said that CBA churches have been supportive of Care Net and will continue to support the pregnancy center now that they have moved into a permanent building.

“I don’t see a whole lot changing just because they’re not in our building,” Kendall said. “We will continue to use Care Net as we deal with the abortion situations in our community.”

To learn more about Care Net Pregnancy Services of Northern Kentucky, visit carenetnky.org.