Campbell County Judge Executive Pendery for re-election; Anna Zinkhorn filed too; deadline Jan. 25















Campbell County Judge-Executive Steve Pendery has announced that he will seek reelection in 2022.

According to Campbell County Clerk’s website, Anna Zinkhorn of Camp Springs has filed to run for Judge Executive in Campbell County. Filing date deadline for candidates has been extended to Feb. 25.

During Judge Pendery’s time in office, Campbell County has seen billions of dollars in economic development, large gains in job creation and expansion of County services, all while the County spends less money per resident than any full-service government – city or county – in Northern Kentucky.

“I am so proud of where Campbell County is today and I am honored to have played a part in our success, along with our team at the county and our partners across the region. I am excited to continue building on the strong foundation we’ve laid together so far,” said Judge Pendery. “I grew up in Campbell County, raised my family here and ran a successful family business. Campbell County will always be my home, and I’ll always fight to ensure Campbell County is a great place for families, with a strong economy and a high quality

of life for generations to come.”

Judge Pendery said his next term will be guided by the same philosophy that has marked his years of public service: effectively and efficiently delivering the services Campbell County citizens expect from their county government while protecting the conservative values so important to the people who live here.

“That means keeping taxes and spending low and making sure our elections are fair and secure,” he said. “It means providing internet access and increasing bandwidth for every single household in Campbell County. It means driving economic growth to create jobs but making sure that growth makes sense for our residents, and by ensuring residents are heard, not just informed.”

To ensure election integrity, this past year Campbell County invested to replace all its voting machines. The Fiscal Court also entered into a partnership with Cincinnati Bell to provide internet access and dramatically improved bandwidth to every address in the County.

Since 2019 alone, the County has issued more than 5,000 building permits representing more than $300 million in investment. The restructuring of the County’s Finance & Human Resources Departments reduced costs by $100,000 per year while increasing efficiency and improving service. The County worked with Sanitation District #1 to create a more equitable rate structure for businesses and residents and partnered with TANK to improve transit services.

In the past two years, the County has replaced five bridges, repaired 12 slide locations and resurfaced 25 miles of roads. The Campbell County Senior Center provides the largest number of service units in Northern Kentucky, and the County recently created a program to provide homeless veterans with housing assistance. case management and clinical services.

Anna Zinkhorn is a lifelong resident of Campbell County and attended Northern Kentucky University. She studied computer sciences and spent 20 years in information technology at Kroger’s, Scripps Howard. and Chiquita before starting her own horse boarding business in 2001 at Misty Ridge Farm in Campbell County. She is a riding instructor and offers full services related to horses.

