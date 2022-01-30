Briefs: TMU honors VonLehman, NKU’s Peal is Faith & Politics fellow, Holloman to guide NKU research















Thomas More salutes VonLehman

Thomas More University extended a Saints Salute recently to VonLehman CPA and Advisory Firm, one of the largest private CPA and advisory firms in the region, in honor of their incredible work in the community and years of association with the University.

The Saints Salute is a community outreach award given by Thomas More to honor partner organizations making a difference through continued support of the University and in the region.

“We wanted to take the opportunity to honor VonLehman for their contributions to the University and dedication to bettering the community,” says Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D. “Their continued work as the University’s auditing agent and their support for our students through internship opportunities and jobs, in addition to their philanthropic support sponsoring different vital initiatives, makes them an invaluable member of the Thomas More community.”

President Chillo presented the Saints Salute during the first half of a men’s basketball game.

VonLehman CPA and Advisory Firm representatives in attendance to accept the award included several Thomas More alums: President Adam Davey ’97, CPA, Shareholder Dave Macke ’81, MBA, SHFP, FHFMA (also vice president of the Thomas More Alumni Board), CVA Manager Sarah Kubala ’05, CPA, and Taylor Jolly ’20.

“We are humbled to be recipients of the University’s Saints Salute award,” says Davey. “VonLehman is indebted to the local community that has supported us for over 75 years. We are fortunate to have tremendous partners, like Thomas More University, who are true stewards of the community and who make Northern Kentucky such a special place to live and grow.”

NKU’s Peal accepted to fellows program

Northern Kentucky University Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Darryl A. Peal has been selected to take part in the Faith & Politics’ John Robert Lewis Scholars and Fellow Program. Peal was selected from 120 applicants from 30 states and 61 different colleges and universities.

“It is an honor and pleasure to be selected to participate in the John Lewis Scholars and Fellows Inaugural Cohort,” Peal said.

The objectives of The John Robert Lewis Scholars and Fellows program are to build a nationwide network of rising leaders to organize with discipline and unity and to create positive societal change based on the revolutionary non-violent perspective that transformed the nation and the world toward freedom with the American Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s.



“The program is driven by Dr. Martin Luther King’s six nonviolence principles and the need for justice, equity, diversity and inclusion and this speaks to my personal and professional beliefs and goals,” Peal said.

The program will also share the wisdom and effectiveness of South Africa’s Truth & Reconciliation process and other nonviolent social change movements that were part of Rep. John Lewis’s work in Congress. Rep. Lewis’s efforts validated and underscored the value and dignity of all human beings, seeking common ground and dissent without degradation.

To learn more about the John Lewis Scholars and Fellow Program, click HERE.

Holloman joins NKU to guide research initiatives

Northern Kentucky University has named Craig Holloman as the new director of the Office of Research, Grants and Contracts. Holloman will also serve as executive director of the NKU Research Foundation Board.

Holloman will help guide the research initiatives of NKU in an effort to foster increased collaborations with federal, state, and local funding agencies, as well as promote innovative research efforts with regional business and industrial organizations.

“It’s great to be a part of the NKU family and to be in this position to support faculty in expanding the research enterprise of the university,” Holloman said.

Holloman joins NKU from the University of Nevada, Reno, where he served for 10 years as research administrator within the College of Engineering. There, he spearheaded the development of its Engineering Research Office and oversaw an annual portfolio of approximately $20 million in research funding.



A native of Hopkinsville, Holloman previously served approximately 12 years through the Pennyrile Area Development District and the West Kentucky Workforce Board in administering workforce training programs and assisting economic development initiatives funded through the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the U.S. Department of Labor. He received his bachelor’s degree with a major in business administration from Murray State University, a master’s degree in interdisciplinary administration from Western Kentucky University, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a master’s degree in higher education administration from the University of Nevada, Reno.