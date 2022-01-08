Briefs: State filing deadline extended, Georgetown president, Sydney Poitier dies, KY Guard deployed















Beshear signs bill moving filing deadline to January 25

Gov. Andy Besehar signed legislation moving the filing deadline for public office to January 25 for this year only, as the legislature finishes its redistricting.

The bill, approved by both the House and Senate, took effect with the governor’s signature,

The deadline to file had been January 6, which was Friday.

The bill states that the deadline is extended only for all candidates for the 2022 primary election and for no other and permits the Secretary of State or the county clerk, as appropriate, to determine when the drawing for ballot positions and certifications will be held.

Rosemary Allen named president of Georgetown College

Georgetown University’s board of trustees have named Rosemary Allen, Ph.D., as its new president, making her the first woman president in the college’s 193-year history.

Allen has served as the provost/dean of the College since 2004, administering graduate and undergraduate academic support functions. A professor of English, Allen has taught students in the classroom and served as a faculty advisor for the Fulbright Program. She has served as the college’s institutional liaison to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges which is the accrediting body for degree-granting higher education institutions in Southern states. She was founder and chair of the Honors Program and has been caird for the department of English, chair of the division of humanities, and faculty advisor for the student newspaper.

Oscar-winner Sidney Poitier dead at 94

National news sources are reporting that Sidney Poitier, the first black Hollywood srar and first Black actor to win an Academy Award died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles.

The son of Bahamian tomato farmers, Poitier won the Academy Award for his performance in “Lillies of the Field” in 1964. He broke a lot of barriers and was a performer the industry turned to during the 1950-60s as the country was navigating profound changes during the civil rights era and through changes in segregation laws.

He starred in such films as, “The Defiant Ones,” “A Patch of Blue,” “Guess Who’s Coming to DInner,” “In the Heat of the Night,” and “To Sir, With Love,” among many others.

Two KY National Guard units deployed to Kosovo

Two Kentucky National Guard units, more than 200 soldiers, have deployed to Kosovo to aid an ongoing NATO peacekeeping mission in support of Operation Joint Guardian.

Units from Barbourville, Middlesboro and Ravenna will make up Task Force Mountain Warrior to provide security operations throughout the region. Members of the 438th Military Police Company, out of Murray, will provide Military Police Liaison Officer support.

The mission in Kosovo is an international peacekeeping mission seeking to build a secure environment within the Serbian province so all citizens can live in peace and democracy can grow.