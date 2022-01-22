Briefs: Halbauer to TMU board, Leadership KY leaders, 67th District house, pardoned killer in prison















Halbauer to join Thomas More University board

Fifth Third Bank’s Kentucky regional president, Kimberly Halbauer, has been named to the board of Thomas More University. She begins here work as a trustee in June 2022.

Halbauer is a graduate of Thomas More, earning a degree in finance and business. She also completed the Yale University Executive Leadership program.

She will serve on the Finance, Business, & Capital Planning Committee of the board.

“Having our alumna Kimberly Halbauer joining the Thomas More Board of Trustees will be a major asset for our University,” says Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D. “Not only does Kim have the professional and executive experiences through her work with Fifth Third Bank to see our Finance, Business & Capital Planning Committee thrive, her work is also a prime example of the power of a high-quality, Catholic Liberal Arts education and the amazing opportunities that lie ahead for our Thomas More University graduates.”

Leadership Kentucky announces leadership

Leadership Kentucky names executive committee and board of director appointments.

Regina Jackson is the new board chair. She is an 2003 alum of the program and a partner at English Lucas Priest & Owsley LLP. She lives in Bowling Green.

The new executive committee and board members are:

• Perry Allen (Lexington) was named 2023 Board Chair-Elect

• Ken Perdue (Russellville) was named Secretary of the Board

• Carolle Jones Clay (Louisville) has joined the Board

• Eileen Saunders (Louisville) has joined the Board

Current board members from NKY are Trey Grayson, Frost Brown Todd LLC; Charles ‘Chuck” Session, vice president, Duke Energy; Craig Carlson, Truist Bank.

Jerry Gearding filed for 67th District House; facing Rachel Roberts

Jerry C. Gearding has announced his filing for the Kentucky State Representative 67th District Seat. He is a Republican and lives in Wilder.

He has worked for 30-plus years in the technology, data management and analytics field.

Rachel Roberts, who has filled the seat since 2020, has also filed. She is a Democrat and lives in Newport. She is self-employed and owns Rake Strategies and The Yoga Bar.

Filing deadline for state and local offices has been extended to January 26.

Bevin-pardoned killer now back — in federal prison

Patrick Baker, 43, who was pardoned by former Gov. Matt Bevin for a 2014 drug robbery killing will service a 42-year federal sentence for the same crime, according to news reports.

Media reports that Baker’s family had political connections to and held a fundraiser for Bevin put a spotlight on the pardon and federal authorities brought new charges against Baker in May. He had been out of prison since 2019.

Federal prosecutors said Baker was prosecuted the second time under the “dual sovereignty doctrine” which allows state and federal officials to prosecute the same defendant for the same actions.

Carlton Shier, U.S. Attorney for Kentucky’s eastern district, said in a news release Tuesday that law enforcement and the trial team’s “faithful efforts were critical to the verdict conviction, and sentence.”