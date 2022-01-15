Briefs: Forgy dies, Maya Angelou quarter, Army bonuses, student loan settlement, Capitol riot, more















Larry Forgy dies at 82

Larry Forgy, a legend in Kentucky politics, has died at age 82, at UK hospital after being in bad health for some time. His sister, Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr, announced his death on Facebook.

Forgy was a strong personality on the political scene for more than 35 years and had a gift for speaking. He served in the cabinet for former Gov. Louie Nunn from 1967-1971, while still in his 20s.He served as budget director and chief council to Nunn.

He ran for Governor three times in the Republican primary and, most recently, was the Republican candidate in 1995, losing the race to Paul Patton.

He was a partner in the law firms of Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs in Louisville and Stoll, Keenon &Park in Lexington; of council with Front, Brown & Todd in Lexington and the Sheffer Law Firm of Louisville. He later deaded the Frankfort law office of L. Forgy & Associates.

He served as chair for former President Ronald Reagans’ Kentucky campaigns and as a Republican National Committee member.

Maya Angelou quarter

The United States Mint said this week that it has begun shipping quarters featuring the image of poet Maya Angelou, the first coins in its American Women Quarters Program.

Angelou, an American author, poet and Civil Rights activist, rose to prominence with the publication of I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings in 1969. Angelou, who died in 2014 at the age of 86, was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010 by President Barack Obama.

The mint’s program will issue 20 quarters over the next four years honoring women and their achievements in shaping the nation’s history.

Additional honorees in 2022 will be physicist and first woman astronaut Sally Ride, and Wilma Mankiller, the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation. Also honored this year will be Nina Otero-Warren, a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement and the first female superintendent of Santa Fe public schools, and Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American film star in Hollywood.

Army tweaking signing bonuses

The U.S. Army is tweaking its enlistment signing bonus to a maxim of $50,000 to top recruits who joining for six years, national news reports say.

The pandemic, closed schools and the competitive job market have been a challenge to Army recruitment over the past year so the Army hopes to entice recruits with the additional bonus, up from $40,000.

The annual recruiting goal fluctuates depending on how many service soldiers decide to leave. The Army wants to maintain its full strength at 485,000. The Army expects its goal to be about the same as last year’s — 57,500.

Thousands to benefit from student loan settlement

A $1.85 billion settlement between 39 state attorneys general and Navient Corporation and its subsidiaries related to their serving of student loans means thousands of Kentucky students will benefit.

Kentucky will receive about $1.2 million in restitution to 4,659 Kentucky borrowers.

The settlement resolves allegations of consumer protection law violations related to deceptive study loan serving policies. It means that Navient will cancel the remaining balance of over $43 million for 2,155 Kentuckians.

Federal loan borrowers who are eligible for restitution should update or create a studentaid.gov account to start the process. For additional inforamtion, visit www.NavientAGSettlement.com.

Two Kentucky men in Capitol riot sentenced

Dalton Ray Crase, 22, and Troy Dylan Williams, 26, who lived in Lexington when they were arrested last year on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, have been sentenced the D.C. federal court.

Both expressed remorse for their actions.

Each were sentenced to three years of probation, 15 days of confinement 60 hours of community service, and $500 in restitution. They went inside the Capitol but did not assault any officers.

Dawson Springs resumes school Tuesday

For the first time since the December 10 tornado, school is scheduled to resume Tuesday in Dawson Springs.

That action was approved this week by the Dawson Springs Board of Education, according to a report in the Madisonville Messenger.

School will start five minutes earlier each day and last 15 minutes longer.

Board of Education chairperson Vicki Allen said that the extended school day will enable the system to end the school year on May 20, which was the original date on the school calendar. Allen noted that the state legislature may provide some relief that would enable the school system to make changes to its plan.