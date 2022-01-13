Boone County Public Library choses Omni Architects to build new Walton Branch, wants public input















Boone County Public Library has chosen Omni Architects as the firm to build the new Walton Branch, which will serve the southern portion of the county.

The new Library will be located on a 6.5-acre parcel on Towne Center Drive in Walton and will be approximately 20-25,000 square feet with the design process beginning this month.

Carrie Herrmann, Library Director, recognized the growing population in the southern portion of Boone County.

“Land was purchased in 2010 in anticipation of the demand for library services. The Library is excited to move forward on this project. We believe that Omni Architects is a partner that will design a 21st Century library for our community, and we look forward to working with them.”

Boone County Public Library invites Boone County residents to attend a planning meeting with the architects on Tuesday, January 25, 5-7 p.m. at the Walton Branch, 21 South Main Street in Walton.

Participants will see images and design styles to spark ideas and develop a vision for a new building that will best meet the community’s needs and help develop ideas for how the site, building form, and interior layout could be organized.

The architectural firm of Omni Architects was founded in 1975 in Lexington and provides professional services throughout the Commonwealth.

Omni’s experience in the Northern Kentucky region includes the Advanced Manufacturing Center for Gateway Community & Technical College’s Boone Campus, The National Guard Readiness

Center in Burlington, and close to a dozen projects for Northern Kentucky University, as

well as other projects in Boone County.

The firm has relevant library experience which includes the new Bullitt County Central Library, a 45,000 SF library located in Shepherdsville, and the Northside, Lansdowne, and Eagle Creek Branch Libraries for the Lexington Public Library.

Omni is known for its dedication to service, design, and execution, and has been recognized with numerous design and service awards from the American Institute of Architects Kentucky.