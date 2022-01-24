Bircus Brewing keeps growing, plans move into downtown Cinci, issues 2nd crowdfunding offer















Paul Miller’s Bircus Brewing Co. just keeps growing, and he has started its second crowdfunding effort to keep it growing still.

Bircus became the first brewery in the U.S. to equity crowdfund by registering with the SEC in March 2016.

Having started in Ludlow, Miller opened Bircus’ second location in Covington at 39 W. Pike Street offering its craft beers and wood-fired pizza, began self-distribution as the laws changed, and is now eyeing expansion to space near the Aronoff Center on Main Street in Cincinnati, hoping to increase its annual output to 2500 barrels, four times its current production. They’re also expanding production into Ludlow’s Opportunity Zone which will have significant operational tax benefits.

Bircus is considered one of the most unique destination breweries in the USA according to Yelp. Despite COVID, Bircus has continued to grow its sales fueled by circus performances and events including stand-up comedy, professional wrestling, pickleball and live concerts ranging from Big Band to Metal Bands. They even invested in a canning & distribution line, which will enable them to expand their franchise throughout the region.

Now, Miller says, they want fans to share in the success. “Everyday people,” he says can become part owners of the brewery for as little as $250.

“Our loyal fans and their families have come from all over the region to watch the circus and enjoy a craft beer,” says founder Paul Miller. “I want them to not just experience the show, but to proudly own a piece of the brewery as we expand because we couldn’t have done it without their support during COVID.”

Bircus offers multiple levels of investment too with increasing benefits. For example, at the $500 level, Bircus is giving investors a 2022 season pass to every live event at the brewery, which includes live circus performances and live bands such as Dog House and The Bronson Arroyo Band. At the $2,000 level, they’ll even produce custom labeled cans for you, and if you’re one of the largest investors, they’ll give you the space for a private party.

“The revitalization and renaissance of Main Street America is due to the opening of craft breweries like Bircus Brewing. Everywhere they pop-up, they breathe life into old buildings, attract new visitors, and housing development. We’re excited to see Bircus thriving and expanding this year and to see how these areas grow,” says Marvin Abrinica, CEO of Wunderfund.

Just in the first 10 days the initial $50,000 is 34% funded.

“We’ve built a great brand based on all of our quality experiences, and we need to expand the Bircus experience for an even bigger audience. Our brand feels like it’s crammed into the clown car I drove with the Greatest Show On Earth.” says Paul Miller Chief Goof-Officer. “Now we’re spreading out a bit and will be able to do more. It’s time to Run-A-Way with the Bircus Brewing.”

For more information, visit Bircus.com.