Be Concerned to give away Kroger-donated baby care items Feb. 5 at Covington Pike Street location















Diaper cream. Teething rings. Bibs. Bottles. Socks. Baby oil. Crib Sheets. Hand sanitizers. Bubble bath. Lotion. Placemats. Baby bath soap. Assorted items for growing babies – all free to residents in Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati who need them.

Be Concerned: The People’s Pantry will give away free baby items on Saturday, Feb. 5, from noon to 3 p.m. at its 1100 Pike St. location.

The giveaway is aimed at parents, grandparents, and others with infants directly under their care.

“This is a chance to help our littlest and neediest neighbors, and to stay true to our mantra of doing more, for more, with more,” said Andy Brunsman, Be Concerned’s executive director. “We all know that life isn’t always the easiest, and this is a great way for Be Concerned to help do its part to make sure our area’s infants and babies are off to the best start possible.”

The items will be available in the food pantry’s front lobby, just inside its street-level entrance. Given the pandemic, face masks are required. Brunsman said that diapers and diaper wipes will not be available.

Kroger donated the items to Be Concerned, Brunsman said.

“We have a responsibility to do whatever we can to get these items to the families that need them,” he said. “Life has been crazy for nearly everyone over the past two years, but one constant has been the generosity of the community and the commitment of our volunteers and staff to do whatever is needed to get resources like these to people in need.”

Brunsman said the pantry’s thrift store, located in the building’s basement, will also be open to the public from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. that day. It has clothing and other items available for purchase.

For information about volunteering, or learning more about the giveaway, email info@beconcerned.org, or call (859) 291-6789.

