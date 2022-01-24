And we remember when she was a newborn: World-famous hippo Fiona is FIVE today — Happy Birthday!















World-famous hippo Fiona is five years old today. But since it’s too cold for the beloved queen of the Queen City to be outside on her big day, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden will be hosting a virtual birthday celebration.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been five years since Fiona was born,” said Cincinnati Zoo director and party host Thane Maynard. “She has touched so many people with her story of survival and has become a symbol of hope for millions of people around the world.”

You’ll hear from some of those people during Fiona’s virtual celebration, which costs $5 to attend. The party will also include birthday greetings from celebrities, like Johnny Bench and Jane Goodall, and touching stories from members of her care team. And, of course, Fiona will get cake and presents.

“Fiona’s story tugs at the heartstrings,” said Maynard. “She was born premature and too small to stand to nurse from her mom. The Zoo’s vets and hippo care team stepped in to try to nurse her to health. It was a tough journey. We almost lost her a couple of times, but she made it and eventually rejoined her mom and dad. This 5th birthday is extra special considering her rough start.

A link to the virtual birthday party will be sent to all who purchase a $5 birthday gift. The video becomes active at noon today.

People with the link can join the party at noon or view it later.