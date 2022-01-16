American Conservative Union’s CPAC recognizes Kentucky legislators for conservative voting records















The American Conservative Union’s CPAC has recognized Kentucky state legislators for their conservative voting records based on a just released analysis from ACUF’s Center for Legislative Accountability.

Lawmakers received high marks for their efforts to advance conservative legislation protecting life and expanding school choice.

Click Here to view the 2021 Ratings of Kentucky.

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) will be taking place in Orlando, Florida from February 24-27. To earn an invitation, a lawmaker must vote with the conservative position at least 80% of the time, as calculated by the American Conservative Union Foundation’s Center for Legislative Accountability.

Among the 53 roll call votes scored by the American Conservative Union Foundation (ACUF) is the legislation to expand school choice (HB 563), efforts to protect life ( SB 9, HB 91), legislation limiting Gov. Beshear’s “State of Emergency” powers (SB 1, HB 1), and the major pension reform package (HB 258).

The following lawmakers received the highest ratings in their respective chambers:

Senate:

Stephen West (89%)

Wil Schroder (89%)

Paul Hornback (88%)

John Schickel (88%)

Jimmy Higdon (85%)

Adrienne Southworth (85%)

Matt Castlen (83%)

House:

Savannah Maddox (96%)

Lynn Bechler (92%)

Matt Lockett (92%)

Kevin Bratcher (91%)

Felicia Rabourn (90%)

Jennifer Decker (88%)

Jerry T. Miller (88%)