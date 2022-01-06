All “A” Classic: Walton-Verona boys win 8th Region semifinal game with fourth-quarter scoring run















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Walton-Verona advanced to the championship game of the 8th Region All “A” Classic boys basketball tournament with an 83-71 win over Owen County in the semifinals on Wednesday at Eminence High School.

The Bearcats (8-6) will play Gallatin County (8-4) in the title game at 5 p.m. Saturday. The winner will get a berth in the Kentucky All “A” Classic boys state tournament scheduled to begin Jan. 27 at Eastern Kentucky University.

Walton-Verona won four of the last five 8th Region championships, but the Bearcats needed a 16-4 scoring run in the fourth quarter against Owen County to get a shot at another title.

That run put them ahead, 75-63, and they made eight of 12 free throws in the final two minutes to come away with the semifinal victory.

Owen County junior Teagan Moore scored a game-high 46 points, hitting 19 of 24 field goal attempts. He was the main reason the Rebels shot 62 percent (30 of 48) as a team.

Walton-Verona shot 52 percent (30 of 57) from the field and finished with a 17-7 scoring advantage at the foul line.

The leading scorers for Walton-Verona were seniors Cameron Christy with 29 points and Brant Smithers with 23. They made 21 of their team’s 30 field goals and had a combined total of 50 points or more for the fourth time this season.

The Bearcats’ other double-figure scorers were sophomores Julian Dixon (12) and Max Montgomery (11). Montgomery made six of eight free throws in the final two minutes to help secure the win.

Gallatin County defeated Eminence, 68-48, in the second 8th Region boys semifinal game on Wednesday to set up a rematch with Walton-Verona. In a regular season game on Dec. 7, Walton-Verona outscored Gallatin County, 84-73, with Smithers and Christy getting a combined total of 53 points.

The Walton-Verona girls basketball team will play Gallatin County in the semifinals of the other 8th Region All “A” Classic at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Eminence.

The semifinals of the 9th Region girls tournament at Ludlow are set for Friday with Beechwood vs. Ludlow at 5:30 p.m. and Newport Central Catholic vs. Holy Cross at 7:45 p.m.

On Wednesday, NewCath knocked off Dayton, 60-22, and Holy Cross drilled Newport, 75-26, to set up their semifinal matchup. Last year, NewCath edged Holy Cross, 52-50, in the region final.

NewCath has won 15 of the 30 9th Region All “A” Classic girls tournaments played since the annual small-school playoffs began in 1992. Holy Cross is next in line with 11 titles. Ludlow and Beechwood have never won the small school region tournament.

All “A” Classic girls region tournaments

9th REGION AT LUDLOW H.S.

Friday

Beechwood vs. Ludlow, 5:30 p.m.

Newport Central Catholic vs. Holy Cross, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8th REGION AT EMINENCE H.S.

Thursday

Owen County vs. Carroll County, 6 p.m.

Gallatin County vs. Walton-Verona, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 8 p.m.

10th REGION AT BRACKEN COUNTY H.S.

(Note: opening game at different site)

Friday

Robertson County at Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Paris vs. St. Patrick, 12:30 p.m.

Brossart vs. Nicholas County, 3:30 p.m.

Bracken County vs. Augusta, 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Robertson County-Calvary Christian winner vs. Paris-St. Patrick winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Brossart-Nicholas County winner vs. Bracken County-Augusta winner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

All “A” Classic boys region tournaments

8th REGION AT EMINENCE H.S.

Saturday

Championship: Walton-Verona vs. Gallatin County, 5 p.m.

10th REGION AT BRACKEN COUNTY H.S.

(Note: opening game at different site)

Friday

Robertson County at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Paris vs. St. Patrick, 11 a.m.

Brossart vs. Nicholas County, 2 p.m.

Bracken County vs. Augusta, 5 p.m.

Monday

Robertson County-Calvary Christian winner vs. Paris-St. Patrick winner, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Brossart-Nicholas County winner vs. Bracken County-Augusta winner, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Championship game, 6 p.m.

9th REGION AT VILLA MADONNA ACADEMY

Monday

Dayton vs. Villa Madonna, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Bellevue, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Heritage vs. Dayton-Villa Madonna winner, 6 p.m.

Newport Central Catholic vs. Ludlow, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Beechwood vs. Holy Cross-Bellevue winner, 6 p.m.

Newport vs. St. Henry, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Championship game, 7 p.m.