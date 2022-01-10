All “A” Classic: Walton-Verona shoots past Gallatin County in 8th Region boys championship game















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Walton-Verona shot 71 percent from the field during a second-half scoring binge that carried the Bearcats to an 80-72 win over Gallatin County in the championship game of the 8th Region All “A” Classic boys basketball tournament on Sunday at Eminence High School.

This is the fifth time in the last six years that Walton-Verona has won the region title. The Bearcats will play the 10th Region champion in the first round of the Kentucky All “A” Classic small school state tournament on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena.

In the region final, Walton-Verona outscored Gallatin County, 49-41, in the second half by hitting 15 of 21 field goals, including seven 3-point shots, and 12 of 13 free throws. Carter Krohman scored 20 points and Brent Smithers had 16 during the Bearcats’ second-half surge.

A 3-point goal by Krohman gave his team a 56-44 lead early in the fourth quarter, but Gallatin County responded with an 11-0 run to make it 56-55.

After both teams made a 3-pointer, Smithers scored on a drive to the basket to give the Bearcats a 61-58 advantage with 4:44 remaining.

Krohman make a layup and two 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to extend his team’s lead to 69-61. Gallatin County pulled to within 71-68, but the Bearcats scored on their final five possessions, getting one field goal and seven free throws, to nail down the victory.

Krohman and Smithers shared game-high scoring honors with 24 points each. They were named to the region all-tournament team along with Julian Dixon and Cameron Christy, the Bearcats’ other double-figure scorers.

The top scorer for Gallatin County was sophomore guard Kellen Dossett with 19 points, followed by senior center Logan Riddle (18) and senior guard Drake Skidmore (14).

The Wildcats ended up shooting 47 percent (25 of 53) from the field compared to Walton-Verona’s 57 percent (27 of 47).

The Bearcats finished with a 33-24 scoring advantage from behind the 3-point line, but the Wildcats won the battle on the boards by a 31-21 margin.

Gallatin County led for most of the first half. A 3-point goal by Dossett put the Wildcats ahead, 30-20, in the second quarter. Walton-Verona made 3-point shots on it next three possessions and then tied the score, 31-31, on a jumper by Smithers as the half ended.

The Bearcats shot a respectable 46 percent (12 of 26) from the field in the first half, but they only missed six shots during their run in the second half.

All six players in Walton-Verona’s scoring column shot 50 percent or better from the field. Smithers went 8-for-12 for 66 percent. Christy and Dixon both hit 4-of-7 for 57 percent.

Calvary Christian and Brossart are among the final four teams in the boys 10th Region All “A” Classic that resumes this week. The 9th Region tournament will get underway Monday with two first-round games.

St. Henry won the 9th Region title last year and went on to win the small school state tournament.

WALTON-VERONA 13 18 22 27 — 80

GALLATIN COUNTY 18 13 11 30 — 72

WALTON-VERONA (9-6): Smithers 8 8 24, Krohman 7 6 24, Dixon 4 0 11, Gutman 2 0 5, Christy 4 1 10, Montgomery 2 0 6. Totals: 27 15 80.

GALLATIN COUNTY (8-5): Dossett 5 5 19, Skidmore 6 0 14, Riddle 6 4 18, Arnold 4 0 8, Johnson 2 1 5, Gullion 2 4 8. Totals: 25 14 72.

3-point goals: WV — Krohman 4, Dixon 3, Montgomery 2, Christy, Gutman. GC — Dossett 4, Skidmore 2, Riddle 2.

All “A” Classic boys region tournaments

9th REGION AT VILLA MADONNA ACADEMY

Monday

Dayton vs. Villa Madonna, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Bellevue, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Heritage vs. Dayton-Villa Madonna winner, 6 p.m.

Newport Central Catholic vs. Ludlow, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Beechwood vs. Holy Cross-Bellevue winner, 6 p.m.

Newport vs. St. Henry, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Saturday at Thomas More University

Championship game, 2 p.m.

10th REGION AT BRACKEN COUNTY H.S.

Monday

Calvary Christian vs. St. Patrick, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Brossart vs. Bracken County, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 6 p.m.