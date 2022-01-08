All “A” Classic: Holy Cross girls advance to 9th Region final with win over defending champion















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Holy Cross is returning to the 9th Region All “A” Classic girls championship game after defeating Newport Central Catholic, 65-54, in the semifinal round of the small-school tournament on Friday at Ludlow.

Last year, NewCath edged Holy Cross, 52-50, in the region final, but the rematch between the two teams on Friday was less dramatic. The Indians took a 21-14 lead in the first quarter and stayed on top the rest of the way.

Holy Cross (9-6) will play Ludlow (12-3) in the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday. Ludlow won its semifinal game with Beechwood by forfeit due to COVID-19 implications. The Panthers have a perfect record this season except for the three games they forfeited in late December for the same reason.

Holy Cross opened up a 26-14 lead early in the second quarter of Friday’s semifinal game. After NewCath cut it to 32-25, the Indians scored the next four points to take a 36-25 halftime lead.

The Thoroughbreds came on strong in the third quarter and used an 11-3 run to pull within 39-36. Holy Cross settled down in time to pull ahead, 46-39, going into the fourth quarter.

Holy Cross outscored NewCath, 19-15, in the final period to secure the win. The Indians made six of 13 free throws while the Thoroughbreds went 1-for-4 at the line during the final eight minutes.

The Indians had four double-figure scorers in the victory. Junior guard Aleah Arlinghaus led the way with 15 points, followed by senior Hanna Robinson (14), sophomore Julia Hunt (13) and junior Elizabeth McCoy (12).

NewCath freshman guard Caroline Eaglin made six of her team’s 10 3-point goals and finished with a game-high 25 points. Senior guard Rylee Turner, who entered the game as the state’s leading scorer with a 28.1 average, had 18 points.

Those two players accounted for 15 of their team’s 19 field goals.

The winner of the 9th Region championship game will play in the Kentucky All “A” Classic state tournament that’s scheduled to start Wednesday, Jan. 26 at Eastern Kentucky University.

Holy Cross has won 11 region titles and one state championship in the small-school playoffs. Ludlow made it to the region final in 2009 and lost to NewCath.

The Walton-Verona girls team advanced to the championship game of the 8th Region All “A” Classic with a forfeit win over Gallatin County due to COVID-19.

The winner of the Owen County-Carroll County semifinal game on Saturday will be Walton-Verona’s opponent in the region final at 6 p.m. Sunday at Eminence High School. Walton-Verona won the region title the last four years and made it to the championship game of the small school state tournament the last three years.

The Walton-Verona boys team will play Gallatin County in the other 8th Region All “A” Classic championship game at 3 p.m. Sunday at Eminence. The championship games were moved back to Sunday after the snowfall that cancelled games on Thursday and Friday.

All “A” Classic girls region tournaments

9th REGION AT LUDLOW H.S.

Saturday

Championship: Ludlow (12-3) vs. Holy Cross (9-6), 7 p.m.

8th REGION AT EMINENCE H.S.

Saturday

Owen County vs. Carroll County, 6 p.m.

Sunday

Championship: Walton-Verona vs. Owen County-Carroll County winner, 6 p.m.

10th REGION AT BRACKEN COUNTY H.S.

Saturday

Paris vs. St. Patrick, 12:30 p.m.

Robertson County at Calvary Christina, 2 p.m.

Brossart vs. Nicholas County, 3:30 p.m.

Bracken County vs. Augusta, 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Robertson County-Calvary Christian winner vs. Paris-St. Patrick winner, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Brossart-Nicholas County winner vs. Bracken County-Augusta winner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.

All “A” Classic boys region tournaments

8th REGION AT EMINENCE H.S.

Sunday

Championship: Walton-Verona (8-6) vs. Gallatin County (8-4), 3 p.m.

10th REGION AT BRACKEN COUNTY H.S.

Saturday

Brossart vs. Nicholas County, 2 p.m.

Robertson County at Calvary Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Augusta vs. Bracken County, 5 p.m.

Monday

Robertson County-Calvary Christian winner vs. St. Patrick, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Brossart-Nicholas County winner vs. Bracken County-Augusta winner, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 6 p.m.

9th REGION AT VILLA MADONNA ACADEMY

Monday

Dayton vs. Villa Madonna, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Bellevue, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday

Heritage vs. Dayton-Villa Madonna winner, 6 p.m.

Newport Central Catholic vs. Ludlow, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Beechwood vs. Holy Cross-Bellevue winner, 6 p.m.

Newport vs. St. Henry, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Semifinal games, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Championship game, 7 p.m.