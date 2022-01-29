About all that snow we weren’t supposed to get . . . state crews were out, plenty of trucks and supplies















KYTC District 6 Snowfighters remained on duty this evening for the evening commute. The District Office will monitor the weather and areas of need throughout this snow event.

District 6 state crews and contractors will patrol and treat roads as needed. Please watch for our trucks and give them the space they need. They are working hard to make our roadways safe for you.



The National Weather Service forecast is here.



District 6 currently has approximately 21,000 tons of salt stored in the domes located at the state maintenance facilities. There are 120 trucks, state, and contractors, available to treat state roads and interstates.



Maintenance crews in KYTC District 6 have responsibility for clearing over 2,000 miles of state-maintained highways in the counties of Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, and Robertson. That equates to 4,670 “lane miles” – all driving lanes from rural state roads to interstate highways. District 6 state maintenance crews are prepared to work to keep roads in the best possible condition during winter weather.

In the Northern Kentucky counties of Boone, Kenton, and Campbell, District 6 is responsible for 1,868 lane miles of roadway. Crews have stockpiled 16,500 tons of salt and over 26,000 gallons of brine for de-icing in the three counties. Sixty-two trucks are available for snow and ice removal. Five trucks will focus on the six-mile section of I-75 between Buttermilk Pike and the Brent Spence Bridge that includes the “Cut in the Hill” and ramps.

When snowstorms hit, crews in affected counties are assigned 12-hour shifts to plow and treat state roadways on a priority basis – part of the Transportation Cabinet’s mission to keep traffic moving in a safe manner with an emphasis on maintaining mobility along critical corridors.

Priority A routes include critical state routes and those most heavily traveled such as interstates and main roads between counties or to hospitals, which receive the highest priority for snow-clearing efforts. Priority B and C routes include other important but lesser-traveled state routes.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has a webpage just for snow and ice information. The public can visit http://snowky.ky.gov to learn more about priority routes, access helpful winter weather tips and fact sheets and view informational videos on salt application and snow removal.

In addition, the public can monitor winter operations in real time on the state’s interactive traffic system – GoKY.ky.gov – to find out what’s happening on state routes in their local counties.

Every snowstorm is different and presents unique challenges, such as air temperature, pavement temperature, timing of snowfall and ice. Last winter season, 2020 – 2021, District 6 crews used 47/587 tons of salt, 34,287 gallons of brine and 49,560 gallons of liquid chloride. In all, District 6 spent $6.7 million on equipment, materials and labor.