20-year employee David Lee Daniels is dedicated to ‘purposeful’ work at Point/Arc, fits mission perfectly















By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

A mop.

A broom.

A bucket.

And a strong work ethic.

That, in a nutshell, is the DNA of 52-year-old David Lee Daniels – a 20-plus-year employee of The Point/Arc.

Daniels, perhaps more than anyone else at the non-profit organization fits The Mission to a tee.

“Our mission,” says President and founder of The Point/Arc, Judi Gerding, “is to help individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially and vocationally.”

David’s aunt – Audrey Daniels – is a big believer in The Point/Arc as well.

“I’ve seen him grow, and I’ve seen him develop a sense of responsibility with his work,” said David’s 66-year-old aunt.

In fact, that work ethic saw David Lee Daniels walk from his Newport, Ky home to The Point/Arc – a 1.8-mile trek — for his daily work.

And David Lee Daniels doesn’t need to be told his work assignments. He works five days a week at The Point/Arc offices, cleaning and vacuuming the hallways on all three levels of the 15,000-square-foot facility.

He usually puts in close to a four-hour work-day.

It wasn’t always so methodical for David, who lives with his aunt, mom and her two sisters.

“He just wasn’t keeping up with the other students while he was attending Newport High School,” Audrey said. “In fact, one of his teachers suggested we send David to BAWAC.”

BAWAC – a Florence non-profit organization – aims to maximize and develop vocational potential and quality of life for adults with disabilities or other barriers to employment.

“David was with BAWAC for about seven or eight years,” Audrey said. “He did well there, but he wanted to do more. He needed more.”

So, it was David’s mother (Dolores) who reached out and placed a phone call to The Point/Arc’s Judi Gerding.

“She (Judi) called me,” David remembered, “and offered me a job.”

It was the beginning of a wonderful work relationship.

“He loves his work, and he loves working at The Point/Arc,” Audrey said. “He has a purpose now, thanks to The Point.”

That’s exactly why The Point/Arc was established in 1972 when three parent groups united to form an advocacy group to assist their loved ones diagnosed with intellectual/developmental disabilities (I/DD).

Today, that group has evolved into a holistic agency with a wide-range of around-the-clock programs.

“Our history of filling in the gaps by creating integrated programs gives individuals with I/DD the opportunity to become contributing and inclusive members of our community and provides the self-esteem and pride that we all seek,” Gerding said.

The Point Commercial Cleaning Company and Employment Program to provide job training, placement and life-long follow-up was created in 1985.

David Lee Daniels is a proud 14-year member.

The Cleaning Company is just one of four social enterprise programs at The Point/Arc.

The Point Commercial Laundry was established in 1996. In 2012, The Point/Arc opened its doors to The Point Apparel Company and The Point Perk Coffee Shop opened in 2015, “as a way for the community to come in for a feel-good cup of coffee, and to see our mission in action,” Gerding said.

The Point/Arc established its first group home in 1995. Currently, The Point owns and operates 16 well-maintained homes in neighborhoods that provide lifelong residence for over 60 residents. The group homes are located in Campbell, Kenton and Boone Counties.

David Lee Daniels does have another love – a close second behind his work at The Point/Arc.

“Believe it or not,” Audrey says with a laugh, “he loves wrestling. He’ll watch it – when he’s not doing his job at The Point/Arc.”