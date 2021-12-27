Women’s Initiative annual breakfast to ‘Celebrate Your Now,’ features keynoter Christy Demetrakis















The 13th Women’s Initiative Annual Breakfast to “Celebrate Your Now” will be held at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center on February 3, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

This event is open to women and men from around the region.

The 2022 event will feature keynote speaker, Christy Demetrakis, a seasoned business professional and President and Founder of The Empowered Speaker, a company that teaches people the power of dreams and the importance of faith in conquering fear. Demetrakis is passionate about empowering others to achieve their ambitions and walk in their purpose. Demetrakis will present, The Art of Conquering Fear – centered around overcoming fear and not letting the emotion paralyze individuals from celebrating their now.

The WI Annual Breakfast will also include the presentation of the Debbie Simpson Spirit of Achievement Award. Named after founding WI member Debbie Simpson, the award is presented to a professional woman who has had a significant impact on the Women’s Initiative program, had career success and has been active in the community.

Melissa Lutz is the recipient of the ninth annual Debbie Simpson Spirit of Achievement Award. A Principal at Champlin Architecture and member of the firm’s Board of Directors, Lutz is actively involved in several organizations as part of her ongoing commitment to serving her community. She is a member of the NKY Chamber Board of Directors and has served on several WI committees, including both the Annual Breakfast and Regional Summit Committee since the inception of both events.

The 2022 Nonprofit Recipient is Family Nurturing Center, a nonprofit social service agency located in Northern Kentucky and Hamilton County, dedicated to ending the cycle of child abuse by promoting individual well-being and healthy family relationships. Services and programs focus on the education, prevention and treatment of all forms of child abuse and neglect.

All programs are based on the foundations of the Nurturing Parenting philosophy and Trauma Informed Care. Family Nurturing Center holds the values of treating individuals with respect and dignity, using evidence-based programs or promising practices, showing measurable improvement and a commitment to continues learning across programs and services.

Click here to register for the event.