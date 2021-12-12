Thomas More University names Monsignor Ronald Ketteler theologian-in-residence















Monsignor Ronald Ketteler, S.T.L., has been appointed as Theologian-in-Residence at Thomas More University.

This appointment, sponsored by the Diocese of Covington, marks a natural progression of Monsignor Ketteler’s role as an integral member of the Thomas More community.

Ketteler joined the University as a faculty member in 1982 and was involved in The Monsignor H. F. Hillenmeyer Distinguished Lecture Series, created to welcome Catholic lecturers and scholars to serve both students and the Diocese of Covington.

During his tenure, Ketteler held positions including Chair of the Department of Theology at Thomas More and Director of Ecumenism for the Diocese of Covington. His knowledge of University history and expertise in teaching courses for pastoral ministry add impact to the Thomas More academic curriculum.

“Monsignor Ketteler has dedicated his life and work to the advancement of the Catholic Intellectual Tradition,” says Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D. “With the appointment of Theologian-in-Residence, we seek to honor his service to our community, and to preserve his knowledge and expertise that enables us to uphold the high-quality Catholic education offered at Thomas More University.”



Ketteler received his bachelor’s degree at St. Mary of the Lake Seminary and University in Mundelein, Ill., where he went on to earn several other distinctions prior to finishing his studies at Xavier University. He is a prolific writer and continues his scholarly publications, as well as contributions to the Thomas More University library. He serves as Episcopal Liaison at the Messenger, the official newspaper of the Diocese of Covington, and has his writing featured in the paper on a regular basis.

As Theologian-in-Residence, Ketteler plays an important role in preserving the rich history of the University, including the way Thomas More lives its mission to challenge students of all faiths to examine the meaning of life, their place in the world, and their responsibility to others. He also serves as a mentor of new hires in the Department of Theology to ensure continuity and high-quality, mission-driven education in the Catholic Intellectual Tradition.

Thomas More University