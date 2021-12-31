This weekend in Covington: Plenty to do and most of it involves bidding farewell to ’21 and welcoming ’22















By Vicki Prichard

City of Covington

As one might imagine, there’s plenty to do this weekend in Covington and most of it involves bidding farewell to 2021 and welcoming 2022.

There are a lot of ways to celebrate the New Year in The Cov. In an igloo. In a garage. Nibbling on appetizers. Dining on smoked meats. Watching the ball drop. Donning a bow tie and sequins. Wearing your favorite well-worn jeans.

In all scenarios, champagne is involved (of course). And that blank 365-page book in front of you, well, that’s what you bring to the table. Fill it with good chapters.

“Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering ‘it will be happier.’” That’s what Alfred, Lord Tennyson wrote back in the 1800s. Here’s to a happy 2022.

Good beer and a New Year

Braxton Brewing Company is ringing in the New Year with music, food, and “craziness” on Friday.

They’ll have music by DJ Fur Sur, Primal, DJ BSP, and DGNR8. A photobooth. A dance contest with prizes. An all-you-can-eat buffet catered by Gomez. And, of course, a midnight toast.

Admission is $100 in advance, $125 at the door. If you want a private rooftop igloo, tickets are $300 in advance and that gets you up to 8 people of your choice inside (choose wisely). More HERE.

Bubbles & bow ties

Put on a bow tie, some sparkle, a festive mood, and step into Crafts & Vines for the New Year’s Eve Bubbles & Bow Ties celebration tonight.

They’ve got food specials, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, and more. Reservations suggested but not required. Details HERE.

Garage glitz

Dress it up or down on New Year’s Eve at The Standard Covington’s “Garage, Glitz, and Glamour” New Year’s Eve Party tonight.



Small bites to nibble on until 10 p.m., drink specials all evening, a champagne toast at midnight, and “much more.” Details HERE.

A ‘hometown’ celebration

Ring in 2022 with the Midwestern soul-folk sounds of Arlo McKinley.

The Arlo McKinley Hometown New Year’s Eve Show at the Madison Theater tonight features the Cincinnati native (hence the “hometown” show), who was the last artist that John Prine and his son Jody Whelan signed on their Oh Boy records label.

McKinley has shared stages with John Moreland, Jason Isbell, Justin Townes Earle and Ian Noe and Colter Wall.

Tonight he’ll be joined by special guests, Jeremy Pinnell, Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle, and Nolan Taylor. More HERE.

Grey Dogs and balloon drop

Molly Malone’s celebrates New Year’s Eve with its “famous balloon drop,” a champagne toast at midnight, and music by The Grey Dogs.



No cover charge. More HERE.

Smoked meat and cocktails

Smoke Justis is serving up prime rib and smoked salmon for New Year’s Eve.

They’ll have party favors, live music from the Leo Clarke Band, a “Not So Old Fashioned” welcome cocktail, and a glass of champagne to lift and sip when the clock strikes midnight. Details HERE.

Brunch, brews, and bowl games

If you wake up hungry on New Year’s Day (hungry for food and football, that is) Keystone Bar & Grill’s Brunch, Brews, and Bowl Games: New Year’s Day Celebration might satisfy your appetite.

Select brunch menu items will be available all day, along with pitchers of mimosas, Bloody Mary specials, Keystone’s Punch Bowl cocktail, and Braxton Bavarian Lagers.

Sip and munch away as you watch the Outback Bowl (Penn State v. Arkansas), the VRBO Citrus Bowl (Iowa v. Kentucky), PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (Notre Dame v. Oklahoma State), Rose Bowl (Ohio State v. Utah), and the Allstate Sugar Bowl (Ole Miss v. Baylor). Details HERE.

Covington Day at Behringer-Crawford

Check out the holiday trains, the LEGO® exhibits, holiday traditions, NaturePlay, and more at Behringer-Crawford Museum, and do it all for FREE on Sunday because it’s Covington Day at the museum.



All you need is a driver’s license or a piece of mail with your address to show that you are a bona fide resident of Covington, and you and your family will receive free admission from 1 to 5 p.m. to ALL the exhibits at Behringer-Crawford Museum.



Have out of town friends or family that you’d like to treat? You can buy a ticket for them at a discounted price of $5. More HERE.

Live music

Marc & Doug at Smoke Justis on Saturday, HERE. … and The Inturns at Wunderbar on Saturday, HERE.



Miscellaneous

And then there’s … Holiday Traditions at Behringer-Crawford Museum continues through January 9, Details HERE. … Wunderbrunch with music by Dan Van Vechten at Wunderbar on Sunday, HERE. … and the Bengals shuttle at Molly Malone’s on Sunday, HERE.