Taft Museum of Art pausing non-essential, on-site operations January 3-13 due to COVID spread















In response to heightened concerns around the spread of COVID-19, and to ensure the health and safety of staff, volunteers, and visitors, the Taft Museum of Art will pause non-essential, on-site museum operations January 3–13, 2022.

Effective January 3, all in-person tours, events, and public programs scheduled at the Taft Museum of Art through January 13 will be rescheduled or held virtually to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Ticket holders and expected museum attendees will be notified of cancellations and/or rescheduled dates, and refunds will be honored. In the meantime, works of art from the Taft Museum of Art’s permanent collection can continue to be viewed online on the Taft’s website and through the self-guided Taft historic house virtual tour.

This pause will also allow the museum and its dedicated team to return stronger and healthier as we welcome back the community for the remainder of the bicentennial exhibition: In a New Light: Treasures from the Taft.

By taking preventive measures such as these, the Taft also looks forward to a safe and healthy reopening of the Taft historic house alongside the cinematic exhibition, Jane Austen: Fashion & Sensibility this June.

All staff will continue full employment and receive regular compensation and benefits.

Contracted partners for the Bicentennial Infrastructure Project and any off-site operations will be facilitated according to each organization’s health and safety policies during this time.

The Taft will continue to share updates via our website, taftmuseum.org/covid-response, as we monitor the situation. We look forward to welcoming our community back to the Taft very soon.