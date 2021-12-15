Steeplechase Elementary students receive Christmas Adventure thanks to Union’s Potter’s Farm

Each year Potter’s Ranch, a youth facility and family life ministry in Union, provides a Christmas Adventure for one Boone County school with students who might not otherwise have one.
This year students from Steeplechase Elementary in Walton were given a meal and Christmas gifts and enjoyed an evening of holiday-themed songs and games. One gift was something the children desperately needed — brand new winter coats and hats. Other gifts included toys.
The project is done in conjunction with the Boone County Business Association and Boone County Schools.
The Boone County Business Association annual Golf Outing in August is the source of much of the funding for the event every year. The remaining funding is used to benefit other needy students throughout the county.
Those wishing to support the annual Potter’s Farm event are invited to participate in the Golf Outing held each year on the first Friday in August at Boone Links Golf Club.
Details regarding the 2022 Golf Outing will be avalable in May.
To sign up to receive the newsletter, visit the district’s online registration page.
Boone County Schools