Six Eagle Scouts from Northern Kentucky to be honored Sunday during local Eagle Court of Honor















The Dan Beard Council, Boy Scouts of America Troop 70, chartered by St. Thomas Catholic Church in Ft. Thomas in 1944, will host an Eagle Court of Honor ceremony Sunday to honor six new local Eagle Scouts.

The ceremony is planned at 3 p.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Ft. Thomas.

Since 1912 more than two million Boy Scouts have earned the meritorious Eagle Scout designation. Eagle Scouts exemplify the virtues of service, leadership, and duty to God, using their training and influence to better their respective communities throughout the nation and the world.

With Sunday’s court of honor, Ft. Thomas’s Troop 70 will boast 71 Eagle Scouts who have earned Scouting’s highest rank. The young men to be honored are:

• Lance Borden (senior, Highlands H.S.)

• Devlin Cassidy (cadet, Norwich University)

• Jacob Daly (freshman, Eastern KY University)

• Samuel Hahn (junior, Highlands H.S.)

• Dominic Martin (Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology)

• Jim Scola (freshman, Xavier University).

In addition to required Eagle merit badges, earned through study and displaying competency in various personal and life skills, Eagle scouts must plan, design, fund through in-kind sources, recruit workers, lead and complete an Eagle project that enhances the community. Troop 70 Eagle Scouts have contributed to communities across Northern Kentucky, building trails and features in area parks, and enhancing and beautifying, local schools, churches, cemeteries and public spaces.

Covington resident Daniel Carter Beard developed a great love for nature and outdoor living. In 1905, Beard founded the “Sons of Daniel Boone,” an outdoor education and exploration program for young men. By 1910, Beard merged his organization into the fledgling Boy Scouts of America and served scouting for 30 years. The Daniel Carter Beard Bridge, spanning the Ohio River and connecting I-471 in Northern Kentucky to I-71 in Ohio, was named in his honor and dedicated in 1981.

Troop 70 is a member of the Dan Beard Council of the Boy Scouts of America, the largest youth organization in the Cincinnati area. Sunday’s Court of Honor ceremony will be held in the sanctuary at St. Thomas Catholic Church. A reception in the cafeteria will immediately follow the ceremony.

The community is invited to celebrate the achievements of these young men, and to meet the future leaders and good citizens of NKY.

Dan Beard Council, Boy Scouts of America