Second phase of Mt. Zion Road reconstruction in Boone, Kenton counties to start soon















Second Phase of Mt. Zion Road Reconstruction in Boone, Kenton Counties to Begin

$17 million project will improve traffic flow and accommodate growth

COVINGTON, Ky. (Dec. 22, 2021) –

Construction will soon begin on the next segment of the KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) corridor project to help traffic flow, increase safety and improve regional mobility in a developing area of northern Kentucky.





The project will improve 1.5 miles of the KY 536 corridor between U.S. 25 in Boone County and KY 1303, extending much-needed capacity and safety improvements into the rural communities of Kenton County.

KY 536 will be realigned and widened to four lanes from two, with a raised median and two roundabouts. In addition, multi-use paths will frame both sides of KY 536.



Louisville Paving and Construction Company of Louisville, Kentucky was awarded the contract with a low bid of $17,082,000.

The KY 536 corridor project, which in its entirety also reaches into Campbell County, was on a shortlist of projects selected for funding through the BUILD program – Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development. BUILD grants leverage matching funds from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and local governments.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the federal discretionary BUILD awards in September 2020.

Kentucky was awarded $38.1 million in all, of which $9.6 million was for the KY 536 project in Kenton County. KYTC provided $2,160,000 in state matching funds, with local government matches of $200,000 from Kenton County and $50,000 from the City of Independence.

Contractors have installed signage in the work zone for utility work. Construction will begin in spring 2022. This project has a projected winter 2023 completion.

Project information and updates can be found on the website, Driving NKY Progress

“This summer, a 3-mile section of KY 536 in Boone County was completed,” said Bob Yeager, chief district engineer for Department of Highways District 6, in Covington.

“We are excited that the next section is ready for construction. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will continue advancing design for improvements to the other KY 536 segments through Kenton and Campbell counties.”

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet