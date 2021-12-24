Sec. of State Adams says more voters removed from state’s voter roles than added in November















Secretary of State Michael Adams, as part of his ongoing effort to clean up Kentucky’s voter rolls, announced Thursday that in November more voters were removed from Kentucky’s voter rolls than added, marking the eighth time this year that has occurred.

His office reports that during the month of November, 7,349 new voters registered, and 7,755 were removed.

Of them, 6,606 were deceased voters, 615 had felony convictions, 443 had moved out of state, 64 were adjudged mentally incompetent, and 27 voluntarily de-registered.

“Cleaning up our voter rolls not only prevents election fraud,” Adams stated, “it also saves voters and poll workers time, and makes the lines shorter on election day.”

Democratic registrants now make up 45.8 percent of the electorate, with 1,631,845 registered voters. Democratic registration dropped by 5,161, a 0.32 percent decrease.

Republican registrants currently total 1,586,189, or 44.6 percent of voters. The G.O.P saw a net gain of 3,872 voters, an increase of 0.25 percent.

In addition, 9.53 percent of voters, or 339,100, are listed under other affiliations, which represents 883 more voters in that category, a 0.26 percent increase.

To register to vote, you can go to https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/ovrweb/. The registration deadline is April 18, 2022, in order to be eligible to participate in the May 17 primary.

Secretary of State’s Office