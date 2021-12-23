Public health officials urge flu shots to prevent the spread this holiday season















While much of the attention regarding vaccines these days is focused on the COVID-19 global pandemic, Kentucky public health officials are reminding people to get their flu shot to prevent its spread this holiday season.

“The flu vaccine is the single best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against the flu,” said Dr. Steven Stack, State Public Health Commissioner. “If you are vaccinated, you are less likely to get the flu and spread the flu to those at greatest risk for becoming dangerously ill, including young children, pregnant women, people 65 and older, and those with underlying medical conditions. With COVID-19 cases escalating and the added threat of circulating flu viruses, it is imperative that every Kentuckian take the essential steps to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.”

State public health officials report weekly to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as part of statewide flu surveillance efforts. For the week ending December 11, the latest that is currently available, Kentucky reported 402 laboratory-confirmed cases of flu, up from 62 on for the week ending Nov. 27. The state flu activity level, which had been categorized as “Local,” is currently classified as “Regional”, the second highest level, behind only “Widespread.”

Flu is a serious upper respiratory illness that can lead to prolonged illness and absenteeism from school or work; inpatient and outpatient medical care including visits to the emergency room or hospitalizations; and, in severe cases, death.

The Department for Public Health says Kentuckians who have not had a chance to be vaccinated should seek out the opportunity now because it takes about two weeks for the body to develop protective antibodies against the flu following vaccination. Vaccine supplies are considered plentiful at this time, but people are urged to call their providers or pharmacies to check on availability.

Infection with the flu virus can cause fever, headache, cough, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing, and body aches. Flu can also be very contagious. For more information on influenza or the availability of the flu vaccine, Kentuckians should contact their primary medical care professional, local health department, or local pharmacy. Influenza information is also available online at https://www.cdc.gov/flu/index.htm

Adequate supplies of flu vaccine are expected to be available for this year’s season. Vaccination can be given any time during the flu season and can also be given at the same time as a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot.