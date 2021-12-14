Pres. Biden to visit storm-damaged areas, Beshear gives update (74 dead), First Lady starts toy drive

As President Joe Biden prepares to visit Kentucky in the aftermath of the devastating tornadoes over the weekend, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the quad-state tornado outbreak.
Biden is planning to be at Fort Campbell Wednesday for a storm briefing and will also visit Mayfield and Dawson Springs, two of the towns leveled by the storms. The White House is workng with Gov. Beshear’s office to coordinate the trip.
The Governor provided key updates:
• This was the worst tornado event in state history;
• At least four tornados touched down in Kentucky; one was on the ground for more than 200 miles in this state alone;
• At least 1,000 homes were damaged or destroyed;
• In eight counties, lives were lost;
• There was significant damage in 18 counties;
• There are now 74 confirmed deaths including 20 in Graves County, 13 in Hopkins County, 11 in Muhlenberg County; 12 in Warren County; four in Caldwell County; one each in Marshall, Taylor, Fulton and Lyon counties;
• There are 18 people who died in the storm who are still unidentified;
• Ages of those lost range from 5 months to 86 years;
• At least six of those lost were younger than 18;
• 109 people remain unaccounted for;
• Mayfield Consumer Products owner says eight employees were killed and eight are still missing. The Governor is hoping for a miracle and is working to confirm this report;
• Final death and destruction numbers may take a week or more;
• President Joe Biden declared that a major disaster exists in Kentucky and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected;
• The declaration makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren counties;
• Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can now apply for assistance by registering online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or TTY 1-800-462-7585 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians); The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice;
• At least 440 National Guard members have been deployed to help; 95 search and recovery soldiers are working in Mayfield.
• Hundreds of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Energy and Environment Cabinet Division of Forestry staff members are clearing debris;
• Kentucky State Parks in the area are now open to host families who need housing for at least two weeks. Volunteers who are willing to assist state parks staff housing distressed guests should contact Kentucky State Parks Division Director Andy Kasitz at andy.kasitz@ky.gov;
• The Governor ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through next Monday evening in honor of those lost and impacted;
• The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund will provide $5,000 to each victim’s family for funeral expenses. There is no need to apply the state will be working to contact families;
• The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has received:
◦ 30,175 donations
◦ $4,009,817.71 fund balance
◦ Donate at TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov
• Both Department for Community Based Services locations in Mayfield/Graves County suffered damage and cannot serve the public at this time. A mobile unit has been requested. Until the mobile unit is ready, those who need help may call 855-306-8959, or they may apply for help online on the kynect site. A special queue is in place for people needing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or SNAP;
• Walgreens in Mayfield has been the only pharmacy that’s been open and now Walmart Pharmacy is open for prescription fulfillment;
• Around 30,000 homes are still without power;
• Any family members of missing loved ones should report to the office building of His House Ministries to provide a reference standard to law enforcement for identification purposes. His House Ministries is located at 1250 KY-303 in Mayfield. Anyone who needs assistance in getting to His House Ministries can call 859-267-7775.
• The Kentucky State Police Forensic Laboratory is using Rapid DNA technology to assist in the identification of victims in Friday night’s storms. Rapid DNA has been used throughout the country for this purpose and can provide results in less than two hours. This allows family members to be reunited with the remains of their loved ones as quickly as possible.
Duke Energy has not yet been called in to help, but the Duke Energy Foundation donated $50,000 to the Team Western Kentucky relief fund.
First Lady announces toy drive
First Lady Brittany Beshear thanked 44,358 donors who have contributed $6,258,267.91 to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. This fund will help families who lost a loved one cover funeral expenses.
Then, she launched Western Kentucky Christmas Toy Drive, where Kentuckians can come together to make this Christmas special for as many kids and teens as possible who were impacted by the tornadoes.
“This time of year, we all look forward to being home for the holidays, spending time with those who mean the most to us. Now, many of our families don’t have houses to go home to. Or even worse, they’ve lost someone they love who made their family whole,” said the First Lady. “I can only imagine the pain and grief these Kentuckians are feeling at this moment. I know so many of you feel the same way, and want to know how you can help make this season a little easier for those who are hurting.”
• Until Saturday, Dec. 18, Kentuckians can drop off new, unwrapped toys, games, books or technology in original packaging to 20 locations across the state. Thirteen of those locations are (KSP) posts and the largest drop-off location is Broadbent Arena in Louisville. People can also mail gifts to Broadbent Arena. In Northern Kentucky, toys may be dropped off at the Kenton County Police Department in Independence (11777 Madison Pike), at the Kenton County Government Center in Covington (1840 Simon Kenton Way), and at KSP post in Dry Ridge. See a list of all drop-off locations and addresses at FirstLady.ky.gov/ToyDrive.
• Individuals can also donate $25 Visa/Mastercard gift cards. The First Lady said these gift cards are a great option so parents and guardians have flexibility to buy their kids exactly what they most want or need for the holidays, and so they can support local businesses impacted by the storms. Buying $25 cards will help state officials distribute donations equally among families, but the First Lady encouraged donors to contribute multiple $25 gift cards if they are able.
• If Kentuckians have already started a toy drive at their school, at their business or in their neighborhood, the First Lady asked them to bring those toys to one of the 20 central locations listed at FirstLady.ky.gov/ToyDrive so state officials can transport them to Western Kentucky.
• The First Lady asked Kentuckians not to wrap gifts. Instead, she encouraged people to donate gift-wrapping supplies.
• The First Lady said clothing donations are not being accepted as part of this particular drive.
“Last, but certainly not least, I want to thank our No. 1 partner in this effort, who I know can’t wait to visit Kentucky soon: Santa Claus,” said the First Lady.
The Governor’s office and staff report