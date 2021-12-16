Park Hills sets goal of planting 1382 trees over next two years — one for each of city’s residents















The Tree Board of Park Hills at its December 2 meeting approved the goal of planting 1,382 trees, one per household, in the city over the next two years.

“I highly support the tree board’s goal of reforesting our beautiful city,” said Mayor Kathy Zembrodt. “We have lost so many trees over the past five years due to age, infestation and disease. I am asking each household in Park Hills to plant just one tree to further increase our quality of life, reduce energy costs and increase property values.”

Planting just one tree per household through the various programs implemented in Park Hills will make tremendous progress towards the goal of reforesting the city. Trees increase property values, reduce energy costs and improve quality of life as well as remove air pollutants. A single tree will remove 48 pounds of carbon per year so if the goal of planting one tree per household in Park Hills is achieved the city can remove 66,336 pounds of carbon per year.

“We all need to do our part to support our City and contribute to its continued success,” said Mike Conway, Chairman of the Park Hills Tree Board. “Many of us have raised our families here and we all enjoy the tremendous benefits of living in Park Hills.”

City of Park Hills