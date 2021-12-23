NKyTribune gets increased NewsMatch commitment for contributions to its campaign from individuals















By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

The NKyTribune your nonprofit local independent, public service news site, is participating in the national NewsMatch campaign — and our match possibility has just been increased — with just 8 days to go until it ends on December 31.

The NKyTribune is published by the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism and was founded by a group of journalists and editors who are devoted to the Northern Kentucky community.

The Tribune joins other nonprofit, independent news organizations as part of the annual national NewsMatch campaign whose funders provide matching dollars for every individual contribution made to the NKyTribune.

The focus on individual contributions emphasizes that the Tribune belongs to the community.

As you support us with your readership, which keeps growing by impressive numbers, please consider supporting us with your voluntary funding too. Our personal goal is that we will have — by the year’s end — reader contributions that match the corporate/business sponsorships we already have.

If everybody who reads the Tribune chips in a little bit, that provides a very solid and important base. We hope to see MORE individual donors than ever.

NewsMatch will match donations through December 31. Local funders will provide matches as we extend our fundraising through the end of January.

In addition to providing news for our region, we hope we have added value to the community’s quality of life. We know what the death of The Kentucky Post meant to the community — we were there too, and we loved The Post. Our aim was to bring it back, albeit online, because that’s what we could do.

Seven years since founding the Trib, we have made considerable progress. We’ll keep making more. We have provided special election information you couldn’t get anywhere else, heartwarming feature stories about your neighbors no one else told, free obituaries and poignant special obituary stories, breaking news, coverage of your governments and your schools and our terrific nonprofits… and more. We have created partnerships around the state to bring you statewide news and Frankfort coverage you need to be an informed citizen. Anytime you have asked us, we have tried to say “YES!”

Going toward the seven-year birthday for the NKyTribune, already with nearly 30,000 stories under our belt, we’re ready for the next seven.

Our news site is free to our readers — and its founders mean that it will always be free to readers. But we all know it isn’t “free” to do, just with very basic costs.

Please support us as much as you can — and ask your friends and neighbors to do the same. Whatever you do will be matched — and we can promise that we’ll put the funds to very good use.

Click the image provided here if you want to contribute online or make sustaining monthly donations. If you want to mail a check, please address it to NKyTribune, 644 Braddock Court, Edgewood, Ky. 41017.

Thank you for anything you can do to make this our most successful reader-supported campaign ever.