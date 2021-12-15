NKY Chamber’s annual dinner on Thursday will be “Raising Our Spirits” by honoring award winners















Postponed from its original September date due to COVID, The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will raise a glass and “Raise Our Spirits” at its Annual Dinner Thursday at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper says the event’s “Raising Our Spirits” theme aims to bring the region together to toast the achievements of the business community with a nod to Kentucky’s rich bourbon tradition.

Since COVID is on the rise again, guests are asked to be fully vaccinated and wear a mask when not actively eating and drinking.

“We all know that Kentucky is the birthplace for Bourbon and this year’s Annual Dinner will certainly pay homage to the Bluegrass State’s native spirit. We’re encouraging our vibrant community to finally raise a glass together and celebrate the accomplishments that our business and community leaders have achieved despite the challenges we’ve all experienced over the past 20 months,” said Cooper.

Networking starts at 5 p.m. and the meal will be a buffet instead of the traditional plated meal.

The highlight of the evening will be the presentation of awards to individuals and organizations making an impact on the region. The following awardees are:

The Walter R. Dunlevy/Frontiersman Award, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare

This year’s recipient is Bob Hoffer, DBL Law.

Established in 1968, the Walter R. Dunlevy Frontiersman Award recognizes an individual who has a lifelong history of outstanding service to the Northern Kentucky community, exhibits outstanding service to their profession or industry, and exemplifies the highest standards of personal integrity and family responsibility.

The Walter L. Pieschel (MVP) Award, sponsored by Humana

This year’s recipient is John Hawkins, Management Performance International dba MPI Consulting.

Named in memory of the NKY Chamber’s first volunteer leader, the award recognizes an individual Chamber member who has provided outstanding volunteer service to the NKY Chamber as a committee member, committee chair, or in any other special capacity during the past 12 months.

The Northern Kentucky Unity Award, sponsored by PNC Bank



This year’s recipient is the Northern Kentucky Health Department.

Presented to an individual or organizations who have shown leadership in bringing Northern Kentuckians together to address and solve common challenges and issues and has shown leadership in seeking regional solutions to Northern Kentucky challenges.

The Northern Kentucky ImageMaker Award, sponsored by Duke Energy

This year’s recipient is Newport on the Levee.

Presented on special occasions to an individual or organizations who have brought national or international attention to the Northern Kentucky community through their achievements.

The Devou Cup, presented by the Greater Cincinnati Foundation

This year’s recipients are Edwin T. (Ted) and Marlene Robinson.

The Northern Kentucky Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation created the Devou Cup to honor the generosity of individuals who make a profound difference in the quality of community life in Northern Kentucky, now and into the future.

The Wm. T. (Bill) Robinson III Northern Kentucky Economic Development Award, presented by Northern Kentucky Tri-ED

This year’s recipient is Ralph Drees (awarded posthumously).

The Wm. T. (Bill) Robinson III Northern Kentucky Economic Development Award is presented annually to the individual, entity, company, or organization demonstrating significant advancement of economic development efforts in Northern Kentucky.

The Northern Kentucky Horizon Award, presented by Horizon Community Funds

This year’s recipient is Chuck Session, Duke Energy.

The Horizon Award recognizes the extraordinary contributions of an individual who exemplifies dedication, integrity, and honorable service to Northern Kentucky through community leadership. Recipients are individuals who have devoted their time, talents, and expertise to serve the public good, and who have made significant, demonstrable, and direct contributions to our community’s well-being.