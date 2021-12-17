NKY Chamber honors BB Riverboat’s Alan Bernstein with its Community Award, for exemplary service















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce honored Alan Bernstein, owner of BB Riverboats, with the NKY Community Award, sponsored by Central Bank.

The NKY Chamber Community Award is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky region that have made a positive difference in our community. Bernstein has served the business community and regional tourism initiatives for 22 years as a Northern Kentucky CVB Board Commissioner, including serving as Board Chair.

As one of the iconic Northern Kentucky experiences for locals and visitors for more than 40 years, Bernstein continues the legacy of his father, Ben Bernstein, by propelling BB Riverboats into the future while continuing to serve the community.

Garren Colvin, Chair of the NKY Chamber Board of Directors, presented Bernstein with the NKY Community Award during the NKY Chamber Board of Directors/Board of Advisors/Past Chairs Luncheon.

“Alan is one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met and has consistently demonstrated a passion for the Northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati region,” said Brent Cooper, President & CEO of the Northern Kentucky Chamber. “Alan, like his father before him, has given a lifetime of service to this community. We were thrilled to get to honor him with this award.”

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Chamber Community Award, sponsored by Central Bank, or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.