NKY attorney Robert Poole sentenced to 8 years in prison for human trafficking; admitted to 5 counts















Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that Robert L. Poole, 53, has been sentenced in Kenton Circuit Court for human trafficking charges.

In October, Poole pleaded guilty to five counts of Promoting Human Trafficking – commercial sex activity, which is a Class D felony. He was sentenced this week to eight years in prison, probated for five years with conditions.

He was also ordered to pay $40,000 to the Human Trafficking Victims Fund. As part of the sentencing, a 10-year protective order will be put in place for nine different victims.

The investigation in this case was led by the Erlanger Police Department. Erlanger Police received information regarding Poole from the investigation of former Campbell County District Judge Timothy Nolan. Nolan was sentenced in 2018 to 20 years in prison for human trafficking charges.

Assistant Attorney General Barbara Whaley prosecuted the case involving Timothy Nolan on behalf of the Commonwealth, and she also prosecuted Poole’s case. Poole will be sentenced in Boone County on January 6, 2022, for two counts of promoting human trafficking.

Earlier this year, Attorney General Cameron launched the Your Eyes Save Lives human trafficking awareness campaign to assist Kentuckians in recognizing and reporting the signs of human trafficking. To learn more, visit youreyessavelives.ky.gov.