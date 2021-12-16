Newport Middle School ‘Wildcat’ football team wins NKY youth league ‘Small School’ title

The Newport Middle School football team is celebrating this holiday season its Northern Kentucky Middle School Youth League (NKMSYL) Small School title.
The Wildcats defeated the Bracken County Polar Bears by a score of 19-18 in the championship game to finish the season with a record of eight wins and just one loss.
Members of the team are: Marcus Bell II, Kendell Buck-Barber, Recail Cantrell, Dany Coronada-Augustin, Marco Coronada-Augustin, Naeem Cosby, Aiden Crenshaw, Kaden Davis, Keegan Farrell, Ernesto Grande, Anthony Herindon, Camdyn Hodge, Bryan Hodge Jr., Sean Hurry, Amari Isham, Amere Isham, Jordan Ilanes, Amontae Lowe, Joseph Mueller, Jauvin Reid, Camron Robinson, Caveonta Roper, Kayveion Sharp, Julius Sims-Chambers, Xavier Slusher and Aydian Stachel.
“This team is special because every player committed every day to what they needed to do on the field and in the classroom,” said Head Coach Juan McDay. “Winning this championship now puts them on a course to be successful in the future.”
Coach McDay said he knew the team was destined for greatness after its first and only loss.
“The team was able to re-evaluate and fix mistakes that led to the loss,” Coach McDay said. “There is no such thing as a good loss, but they spun it into a positive learning experience. I look forward to coaching again next year.”
“This group is talented, but they are a very dynamic and eclectic group of personalities, and they portrayed the image of success and excellence we are striving for,” said Newport High School Interim Principal Mike Hunter. “The school and community can be proud of them. I know I am.”