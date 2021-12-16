NAMI Northern Kentucky reopens support groups to in-person attendees, adds additional programs















The Northern Kentucky division of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is reopening free support service groups to in-person attendees as well as continuing Zoom meetings.

Connection, a group for those experiencing mental illness, meets every Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m.

Three support groups meet at the same time and place, but in separate meeting rooms – First and Third Tuesdays of every month from 7-8:30 pm:

• Friends, Family and Loved Ones, a group for the caregivers of mental illness patients. • FoCAS, formed specifically for the parents and caregivers of children up to age 18, offers not only general support but specific information on the school, state, and federal services available to children and their families suffering from ADHD and all the other types of mental illness. • A new support group for young adults age 18 to 30 will begin soon.

Support groups all meet at the Lakeside Presbyterian Church, 2690 Dixie Highway, Lakeside Park, one block south of Barleycorn’s restaurant. Attendees are asked to enter on the Marian Drive side through the pre-school entrance.

It is estimated that one in four people experience some sort of mental health issue. In Northern Kentucky, that equates to about 90,000 individuals personally touched by mental illness. Add in the thousands of family members and friends affected and chances are good everyone knows someone in need of NAMI services.

NAMI NKY is an affiliate of NAMI established in 1979, the largest grassroots mental health organization in the USA. For the past 12 years, NAMI NKY has been serving eight counties in Northern Kentucky in its mission to support caregivers, family, friends and those struggling with mental illness. Through collaboration, public education and advocacy, NAMI also strives to inform, educate and reduce the stigma associated with mental illness as well as connect those in need with mental health and personal services.

NAMI is a 501(c)3 tax-deductible organization that runs exclusively on donations from supporters. One part-time paid staff member and a small group of trained group leaders comprise the entire staff. All NAMI services are free to participants.

NAMI provides support services through a series of meetings with trained volunteer group leaders and others with similar experiences who lend their support.

For more information contact NAMI NKY located at 1002 Monmouth Street in Newport, by phone at 859-392-1730, or by email at info@naminky.org.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Northern Kentucky