meetNKY joins tourism industry partners in donating to Western Kentucky tornado relief efforts















As the recovery efforts continue in Western Kentucky, meetNKY, the Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau has joined other tourism industry partners in donating to assist with the relief efforts.

The Executive Committee of the Board of Commission for meetNKY unanimously approved a $10,000 donation to the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund. The donation was made from interest the organization has accumulated from investments.

“The entire Northern Kentucky tourism industry continues to offer our prayers and help for our fellow residents in Western Kentucky,” said meetNKY Board Chair, Josh Quinn. “We hope this donation, as it joins many others, helps with immediate recovery needs. The tourism industry in our state is a close family and we continue to lift our friends in prayer.”

meetNKY is joining a growing list of tourism industry partners that are making contributions to assist with relief efforts. The Northern Kentucky tourism industry and The B-Line donated an “NKY Experience Basket” for the Kentucky Distillers Association, Fred Minnick, and Bourbon Crusader’s “Kentucky Bourbon Benefit.” also raising funds for Western Kentucky.

Several Northern Kentucky distilleries are involved in raising funds through the once-in-a-lifetime bourbon auction including Boone County Distilling, The Old Pogue Distillery, New Riff Distilling, and Neeley Family Distillery. The auction continues into a live auction for certain rare items on Tuesday, December 21 at 7 p.m.