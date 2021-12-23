Mary Kathleen (Kate) Molloy appointed to Kenton Circuit Court vacancy of retiring Judge Bartlett















Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed Mary Kathleen (Kate) Molloy fill a judicial vacancy in Kenton County Circuit Court.

Molloy was one of three candidates recommended to the Judicial Nominating Committee to fill the vacancy to be left by the resignation of Judge Gregory M. Bartlett who retires December 31.

She has been in practice for more than 30 years and has served as a senior staff attorney for the Supreme Court of Kentucky since 2015. She was previously in private practice.

She received her juris doctor from Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law.

Circuit Court is the court of general jurisdiction that hears civil matters involving more than $5,000, capital offenses and felonies, divorces, adoptions, termination of parental rights, land dispute title cases, and contested probate cases.

The three nominees for the judgeship were attorneys Aaron John Currin of Fort Wright, Jason Edward Hiltz of Park Hills and Mary Kathleen (Kate) Molloy of Crescent Springs.