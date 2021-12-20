Looking for ‘different’ gift? Newport may have it — an architectural piece you can’t do without or magnet…















Newport Architectural Pieces and more make great gifts as you check off your holiday ist.

Scott Clark, Newport Historic Preservation Officer & Museum Executive Director, makes some suggestions.

All proceeds from the sales of the following items will benefit the promotion and interpretation of the history of the City of Newport.

Great Gift Ideas:

Pieces from the former Fourth Street School (current site of Academy on Fourth apartments):

The Newport History Museum at the Southgate Street School is offering for purchase a limited supply of architectural pieces from the former 1936 Fourth Street School.

Items Available for Purchase From The Former Fourth Street School:

Terra Cotta Decorative Block- $55

Slate Deli Cheese Board- $28

Oak and Brass Stair Railings- $75

Newport225 Coasters and Magnets also Available Handcrafted by Studio Vertu:



Coasters – $10/Magnets – $6

To order items from the Southgate Street school, contact Scott Clark at sclark@newportky.gov to order. Delivery within Newport can be arranged.

