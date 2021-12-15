Learning Grove, Brighton Center among nonprofits to receive latest grants from First Financial Bank















Learning Grove and Brighton Center are among 23 organizations in Greater Cincinnati to receive $155,000 in grants from First Financial Bank and the First Financial Foundation.

The grants are part of First Financial’s 2021 Annual Grant Campaign is benefitting more than 60 organizations throughout its four-state footprint of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois that enhance and develop the communities in which the bank does business.

“This campaign is an outstanding example of our intent to be a positive influence, and to help our clients and communities thrive,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO of First Financial Bank. “Our support for these organizations will lift our cities and towns and help our neighbors grow and prosper.”

The 2021 Annual Grant Campaign places a particular focus on low-income communities, with funding priorities in neighborhood development, workforce development and education, and culture and the arts.

First Financial announced grants for workforce development and education to the Brighton Center; Learning Grove; Architectural Foundation of Cincinnati; Cornerstone Renter Equity; Easterseals TriState; Junior Achievement of OKI Partners; Per Scholas; Santa Maria Community Services; St. Aloysius Orphanage; the Bail Project; Inspiration Studios; and Hope House Rescue Mission.

“The funding provided to Learning Grove is instrumental in the ongoing success of the NKY College & Career Connector Services,” said Shannon Starkey-Taylor, Learning Grove CEO. “This program has effectively bridged the gap between business, industry, and schools to create industry-specific talent pipelines to benefit the entire region.”

The 2021 Annual Grant Campaign is one of many initiatives from the bank to act on its strategic intent to be woven into the communities it serves. Earlier this year, First Financial Bank earned the highest overall rating of Outstanding from the Federal Reserve Board for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act to meet the credit needs of the people and businesses in its communities. The top rating comes after a broad evaluation of First Financial’s lending, investment and service levels from 2017-2020, specifically benefitting customers that meet income guidelines or reside in low- and moderate-income census tracts.

