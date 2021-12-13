KY hardest hit state by tornados; Mayfield, Dawson Spring suffer extensive damage, still counting deaths















Staff report

Kentucky was the worst hit state by far as a tornado — or multiple tornadoes — moved across the South and Midwest Friday night and into Saturday morning. Several communities in the path of the storm were leveled.

In one of several press conferences on Sunday, Gov. Andy Besher said the tornadoes left a path of destruction more than 220 miles long before it reached Breckinridge County.

Mayfield, a town of about 10,000 in Western Kentucky, was hard hit and was without power and had no landlines. Eight people were confirmed dead at a Mayfield candle factory and more remain missing. An estimated 110 people were in the Mayfield Consumer Products plant when it was hit. Some 90 of them have been located. Layers of steel and cars 15 feet deep were on top of the collapsed factory, the Governor said.

“We’re gonna lose a lot of lives in that facility,” Beshear said. “I think the largest loss of life in this tornado event is and will be there.”

Gov. Andy Beshear warned that the state’s overall death toll could exceed 100. That would make it the deadliest tornado in history.

Eleven people were killed in and around Bowling Green and the Governor said half his dad’s hometown, Dawson Springs, is no longer standing. Fatalities were reported in Graves, Marshall, Warren, and Hopkins counties and maybe more, he said.

“Over 1000 homes are gone, just gone,” he said about Dawson Springs, trying to contain his emotions.

The National Weather Service continues working to determine if there was one tornado or a series of them.

Earlier estimates of 50 to 70 people dying will be surpassed, Beshear said. “I’m now certain that number is north of 70,” he said. “It may, in fact, end up exceeding 100 before the day is done.”

The deadliest tornado in state history came in Jefferson County in 1890 when 76 Kentuckians lost their lives, according to the National Weather Service.

“This has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history,” Beshear said. “And some areas have been hit in ways that are hard to put into words. To all of our Kentucky families that are impacted by this, we want you to know that we are here for you, we love you, we are praying for you.”

Emergency shelters have been set up in high schools in the area and others are already staying with family, Beshear said.

The Governor encouraged donations to t TeamWKY Fund set up by the state.

There was widespread damage in Bowling Green and a Western Kentucky University student who was scheduled to graduate Saturday died, WKU President Timothy Caboni said. The number of those hurt or killed was not yet known with first responders still working to find people under wreckage, a Bowling Green police spokesman said.

WKU and Murray State canceled graduation ceremonies that were supposed to take place Saturday.

“Over the years we’ve had many natural disasters but never anything with quite this much destruction,” Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon, who has been in office for nearly 30 years, told The Daily News. “This is the worst I’ve seen in terms of damage to structures.”

Beshear declared a state of emergency and activated 181 members of the Kentucky National Guard for extraction and debris clearance. The governor asked and has received approval for federal assistance

Supreme Court Justice Michelle Keller reported on Facebook that District Judge Brian Crick, who served McLean and Muhlenberg counties had been killed in the storm.

“The peace of the Holiday Season has been shattered by devastating storms which ripped through many of our Kentucky counties,” she wrote. “Scores of Kentuckians have lost their lives, and loved ones are left in shock and grief. The Kentucky Court of Justice has lost District Judge Brian Crick who served McLean and Muhlenberg Counties. He leaves behind a wife and 3 children. Chief Justice Minton, Director Laurie Dudgeon, Justices of the Supreme Court, elected judges, and clerks stand ready to offer comfort and support in any way needed.

“Some of our employees have lost almost everything they own. Our Court of Justice Family will stand strong for each other and be there for all of our brothers and sisters in the Commonwealth in the coming weeks and months as we mourn and rebuild.”

Across the state, people were rallying to help.

The City of Fort Mitchell teamed up with Beechwood Independent Schools to help the victims and circulated this letter:

Beechwood has shared in many battles with Mayfield over the years, but those pale in comparison to the battle they are facing right now. So, Beechwood Independent Schools and the City of Fort Mitchell will be teaming up show our support for students and families of Mayfield and the surrounding areas.

More importantly, a Beechwood family has generously donated a semi-trailer to be delivered on Monday and remain at Beechwood until Thursday. The trailer will be filled with donations all week. Once all donations have been collected the family will have the semi-trailer hauled to Mayfield.

Here is how our Beechwood families and Fort Mitchell citizens can help:

1. Please consider donating the following items to fill the trailer. These should be dropped off in either main office. If you are donating a large amount, please contact the HS or Elementary office (859 331 1220) to coordinate a direct drop off to the semi-trailer. Here are items requested:

Bottled Water

Hand sanitizer

Personal care products – Soap, toothpaste, sanitizer, shampoo, Feminine hygiene products

Cleaning supplies – detergent, toilet paper, paper towels

Baby products – diapers, wipes, etc.

First aid items -bandages, gauze, tape, antiseptic items, gloves

School snacks, non-perishable food items

Toys, blankets, coats, hats, gloves, socks,

Flashlights, headlamps, batteries

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in District 1, which includes Mayfield, said Sunday that rescue and recovery efforts continue at the Mayfield candle factory and that the Regional Emergency Operations Center at Mayfield is coordinating the response to the catastrophe. The Red Cross has established shelters throughout the area for more than 400 people who need emergency overnight shelter.

An account has been set up at Independence Bank, PO Box 9, Fancy Farm, Ky. 42034 for donations. At this time, there are sufficient volunteers to meet current needs, though volunteers will be needed in coming weeks for cleanup efforts. Efforts are now focused on clearing streets to facility a damage assessment survey.

The West KY RECC reported that 80 percent of their customers now have power, but more than 150 utility poles are damaged or destroyed.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Kentucky State Police are assisting with communication services, and 50 National Guard members are on-site to assist law enforcement with security.

KYTC in District 3, which includes Bowling Green, reported that most debris has been removed from the roadway and a lot of cleanup remains and some roads are still closed.

Kentucky Today also contributed to this report.