Kentucky’s Will Levis plans to return for 2022 season; Ali, Epps out of Citrus Bowl following car accident















Kentucky Today

University of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is coming back for the 2022 season.

The graduate transfer from Penn State was among a handful of Wildcats seeking an evaluation from the NFL for a basic draft assessment.

He tweeted a hint about the announcement by using the iconic clip from “The Terminator” where Arnold Schwarzenegger famously tells a police officer, “I’ll be back.” It included only four letters of text – #BBN.

Levis was fifth in total passing in the Southeastern Conference with 2,593 yards. He threw 23 touchdowns, good for sixth in the SEC, and ran for nine touchdowns which was second in the league. Levis started all 12 games after beating out Joey Gatewood in fall camp.

Two players sidelined for Citrus Bowl

Kentucky wide receivers Josh Ali and Isaiah Epps won’t be available to play in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day after being involved in an automobile accident. Both are receiving treatment and are OK, according to offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

Ali was Kentucky’s second-leading receiver with 601 yards and three touchdowns on 41 receptions in 10 games. Epps had 11 receptions for 171 yards and a touchdown.

“They’ve been trying to get back to be able to play, but it just doesn’t look like they’ll be available for us in the Iowa game,” Coen said.